Roden’s 2-RBI single, and Rojas’ strong start on short notice help Twins top Athletics 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Roden hit a two-run single to snap Minnesota’s scoreless streak at 14 2/3 innings and the…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alan Roden hit a two-run single to snap Minnesota’s scoreless streak at 14 2/3 innings and the Twins beat the Athletics 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Twins had not scored in 25 of their previous 27 innings before Roden drove in a pair in the bottom of the sixth off A’s reliever Mason Barnett. Minnesota was shut out in Friday’s series opener and scored in just two innings Thursday in Cleveland.

Minnesota left-hander Kendry Rojas moved into the starting role after scheduled starter Mike Paredes was scratched with a left oblique strain he suffered during warmups. Rojas was solid in four innings of work, striking out five and allowing just one hit.

Taylor Rogers (6-3) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Rojas to earn the win. Yoendrys Gómez picked up his 13th save of the season and his 12th with the Twins. Barnett (1-1) took the loss for the A’s.

Nick Kurtz returned to action for the Athletics on Saturday after spending time on the injured list with a right thumb strain. He struggled in his return, striking out four times as the designated hitter.

The Athletics’ best chance on offense came in the top of the eighth after the first two batters reach base against Twins reliever Andrew Morris. But Morris struck out Kurtz and Tyler Soderstrom and got Jonah Heim to ground out to escape the jam.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-8, 5.96 ERA) looks for his first win since April 14. The Twins have not named a starter, but Connor Prielipp (2-5, 5.00) is expected to return from the IL and start.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.