Rockies host the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (36-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-53, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (36-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-53, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +128; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 35-53 overall and 20-24 at home. The Rockies have hit 99 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

San Francisco is 36-50 overall and 18-28 on the road. The Giants have a 26-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Rumfield has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 38 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 18 doubles, seven triples and four home runs while hitting .326 for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 9 for 35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .287 batting average, 5.97 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Willy Adames: day-to-day (back), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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