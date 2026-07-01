Reds look to break 3-game road slide, play the Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (39-45, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-31, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10…

Cincinnati Reds (39-45, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-31, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.90 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -168, Reds +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will aim to break a three-game road skid when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 52-31 overall and 28-17 at home. The Brewers have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.39.

Cincinnati has a 20-23 record on the road and a 39-45 record overall. The Reds have a 23-36 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 50 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 43 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 16 home runs while slugging .467. Blake Dunn is 11 for 39 with three doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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