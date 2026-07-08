Reds become first team to homer 4 times in an inning this season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds became the first team this season to hit four home runs in an inning,…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds became the first team this season to hit four home runs in an inning, accomplishing the feat during the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The game was tied at 2 going into the inning and the Reds had a 7-2 lead going into the fifth.

Noelvi Marte led off the fourth with a solo shot off Phillies starter Alan Rangel to put Cincinnati ahead 3-2. With two outs, Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run drive to right-center off Tanner Banks and rookie Sal Stewart and JJ Bleday followed with solo homers.

The last team in the majors to do it was the Phillies, who had four homers in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sept. 24, 2025, against the Miami Marlins.

It is the fifth time since 1974 and first since the seventh inning of Cincinnati’s game on July 4, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field that the Reds have gone deep four times in an inning. The last time they did it at home was May 7, 2008, also against the Cubs.

It was the 15th time since 1961 Cincinnati has had back-to-back-to-back homers. The last instance came in the sixth inning against Arizona on July 22, 2023, with TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley going deep off Brandon Pfaadt.

Stewart — who was selected to the All-Star Game last week — also had a two-run shot in the third for his second two-homer game of the season.

The Reds came in 13th in the majors in homers with 108.

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