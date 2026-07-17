Red Sox push win streak to 11 games, reach .500 with 5-3 win over Rays to sweep doubleheader

BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu homered twice, All-Star Willson Contreras went deep in his first game back from a five-game…

BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu homered twice, All-Star Willson Contreras went deep in his first game back from a five-game suspension, and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night to sweep a doubleheader.

The streak is the longest for the Red Sox since Sept. 15-25, 2016, and Boston (48-48) moved to .500 for the first time since its second game of the season.

Abreu and Contreras homered back-to-back in the first inning after the Rays jumped to a 2-0 lead. Abreu tied it with his two-run shot and Contreras followed with his 21st of the season.

Contreras was suspended for his actions during a benches-clearing incident against Washington last month. The suspension was reduced from seven games on appeal.

All-Star slugger Junior Caminero hit his 29th homer for AL-best Tampa Bay, which also got a two-run single from Johnny DeLuca. Caminero’s longball tied it at 3-all in the third.

Abreu put the Red Sox back ahead in the bottom half with his 13th homer. It was his sixth career game with multiple home runs.

Greg Weissert (2-2) was one of six Red Sox relievers to combine for 6 2/3 scoreless innings. All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Anthony Siegler doubled in a run in the fifth for Boston.

Tampa Bay starter Mason Englert (0-3) allowed five runs in five innings.

In Friday’s opener, the Red Sox beat the Rays 10-0 behind six sharp innings from rookie Jake Bennett and homers from Masataka Yoshida and Carlos Navarez.

Up next

Tampa Bay LHP Ian Seymour (6-2, 4.59 ERA) is slated to start on Saturday against Boston LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 2.08).

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