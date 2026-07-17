Naz Hillmon has perfect shooting night in the Dream’s victory over the Tempo

TORONTO (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 24 points on a perfect shooting night to help the Atlanta Dream, beat the…

TORONTO (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 24 points on a perfect shooting night to help the Atlanta Dream, beat the Toronto Tempo 111-92 on Friday.

Hillmon was 8 of 8 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, and made four free throws without a miss.

Angel Reese added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Dream (15-10). Jordin Canada had 18 points and 13 assists, and Allisha Gray also scored 18 points.

Marina Mabrey led expansion Toronto (10-15) with 26 points.

Up next

Dream: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Tempo: Host Las Vegas on Monday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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