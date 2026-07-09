Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez ruled out for All-Star Game because of groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez will miss next week’s All-Star Game after he was placed on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez will miss next week’s All-Star Game after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with a left groin strain.

The IL stint for Suarez was made retroactive to Monday, a day after he left with two outs in the third inning in Boston’s 7-5 victory at the Los Angeles Angels. The left-hander is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 17 starts in his first season after signing a $130 million, five-year contract with the Red Sox in free agency.

The 30-year-old Suarez was scheduled to pitch again on Saturday at the New York Mets.

“He is showing some improvement, but not enough to where, if there’s still some soreness and tightness in there, not enough to where we’re feeling comfortable he’s going to be able to go Saturday,” interim manager Chad Tracy said.

Tracy said the team is considering several options for the start at New York, including Brayan Bello, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester last month. With the All-Star break coming up, the Red Sox also could go with a bullpen game.

Suarez also was an All-Star in 2024, but he missed the game because of back stiffness. This year’s Midsummer Classic is on Tuesday in Philadelphia, where Suarez spent his first eight big league seasons.

“Obviously sad. I wanted to be able to go there, represent my team and also enjoy the moment,” Suarez said through a translator. “But I think the best thing for me is to take care of my body and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Suarez could be replaced on the AL team by Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray, who is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts. Suarez said he is hopeful about coming off the IL as soon as he is eligible after the break.

“The four days that we have break, I’m going to do treatment and I hope I’m not going to lose any (starts), but we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Boston had won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall going into its series finale at the Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox played without slugger Willson Contreras, who began a five-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fight against Washington on June 30. Contreras had his suspension reduced by two games after he appealed the decision, and he is clear to play in the All-Star Game.

Contreras also was dealing with some soreness after he fouled a ball off his left foot during Wednesday night’s 5-0 victory.

While Contreras was unavailable, second baseman Anthony Seigler was back in the lineup a day after a collision with catcher Kyle Teel at the plate.

“I’m sure he’s little sore, but he said I’m ready to go,” Tracy said. “So that’s great.”

Infielder Brett Harris was recalled from Worcester, and he started in Contreras’ place at first base. The 28-year-old Harris was acquired in a trade with the Athletics on July 1 after he was designated for assignment.

Harris hit a grand slam during a minor league doubleheader on Wednesday and then received word he was going up to the Red Sox.

“I just got to know most of the guys in Triple-A and now I got to restart the process here. But I’m excited,” Harris said.

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