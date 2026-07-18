Reaction to the death of cricket legend Garry Sobers

The cricket world united in mourning the death of the great Garry Sobers on Friday. Considered by many to be…

The cricket world united in mourning the death of the great Garry Sobers on Friday.

Considered by many to be the greatest cricketer because he was a brilliant batter, bowler, fielder and captain, Sobers died at his home in Bridgetown, Barbados, at age 89.

He played only two first-class matches before making his test debut for the West Indies in 1954 and stayed there for 20 years. He captained for seven years.

Some notable reactions:

ICC chairman Jay Shah

“Sir Garfield Sobers was not only the finest all-rounder the game has ever known, but one of the greatest cricketers in history. He helped shape the identity of West Indies cricket during one of its most celebrated eras and leaves behind an indelible mark on the history of our game. He will be remembered with immense admiration and gratitude, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.” — on X

West Indies captains Roston Chase, Hayley Matthews, Shai Hope

“As three Barbadians, we are reminded that even those who emerge from our shores can go on to represent something much greater. Sir Garry’s journey from Barbados to becoming the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen remains one of the most inspiring stories in the history of our game. He showed that while our individual islands shape who we are, the West Indies provides a platform for us to unite, compete and inspire on the world stage. Sir Garry’s brilliance, humility, and commitment set a standard that continues to guide every generation that follows. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We celebrate a life that transcended boundaries and a legacy that will forever live in the story of cricket, the spirit of the Caribbean and the hearts of all who love the game.” — in a statement.

Former India test captain Virat Kohli

“Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations.” — on X.

Cricket West Indies president Dr. Kishore Shallow

There are moments in the story of a people when the life of one individual becomes woven into the hopes, dreams, and identity of generations. Today, the Caribbean mourns the passing of such an individual … His mastery of batting, bowling and fielding was unparalleled, but his true significance reached far beyond the boundary ropes. He emerged from the Caribbean at a time when our region was finding its voice and asserting its place on the world stage. Through his excellence, he gave millions across our islands and in the diaspora, a renewed belief in what was possible. He showed that greatness was not confined by the size of our nations, the geography of our islands or the circumstances of our beginnings. Sir Garfield Sobers became more than a sporting icon. He became a symbol of Caribbean excellence, resilience, and possibility. His achievements brought pride to Barbados, inspiration to the West Indies and admiration from every corner of the cricketing world.” — in a statement

India great Sunil Gavaskar

“This is probably the saddest day for the game of cricket. The greatest cricketer to walk the earth has left us. No words can ever do justice to Sir Garfield Sobers the cricketer. He was everything we dream of becoming when we pick up the bat or the ball as kids. Memories keep flooding back and that’s what I will be holding forever close to my heart.” — on social media

England great Geoffrey Boycott

“Anyone who saw him in his pomp will have wonderful memories of the greatest all-rounder, an icon, a once-in-your-lifetime cricketer. And even more important, a lovely man. I just loved the way Garry walked out to bat. He was like a panther with a purposeful, loping and confident walk. He didn’t say anything. He did not need to. There was no ego. His walk let the opposition know he was there for business.” — to the Telegraph

Pakistan batter Babar Azam

“Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Sir Garfield Sobers didn’t just play the game he showed us what was possible in it. Generations have learned from his mastery and always will. My deepest condolences to his family and to the people of the West Indies.” — on X

Former West Indies quick Ian Bishop

“Like many others, my heart is heavy at the passing of the great Sir Garfield St Aubrun Sobers. He was always generous with his time and advice to me. He elevated Barbados and the West Indian Islands to a place of great and unprecedented standing in the world through his performance and leadership on the field. Sad he is no longer with us, but very happy that he came. We have memories of him than stand this game in good stead.” — on X

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin

“Cricket has lost one of its greatest ever icons. Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. His unmatched brilliance as an all-rounder, remarkable sportsmanship, and enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world.” — on X

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley

“It is with profound sadness that I join Barbados, the Caribbean and the cricketing world in mourning the passing of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, our Sir Garry. From Bay Land to Kensington and onto the world stage, he carried Barbados and the West Indies with distinction. He made us all stand a little taller as Barbadians, and I will always be grateful for what he gave to our country and our people. Barbados stands. The West Indies stand. The world stands. Well played, Sir Garry. Well played.” — on X

Board of Control for Cricket in India

“His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations.” — on X

Cricket Australia

“We join the cricket world in mourning the death of Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the game’s greatest players and a significant contributor to Australian cricket, including in his time as a player for South Australia. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at this sad time.” — in a statement

(Sobers spent three summers representing South Australia state in the Sheffield Shield domestic competition between 1961-62 and 1963-64. His third season, in which he played all eight matches, saw him score 973 runs and claim 47 wickets in South Australia’s title-winning season).

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.