BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Start With $1,500 First Bet on MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start the registration process.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. There are tons of MLB games to choose from on Friday night. Not to mention, there are World Cup games on Saturday and Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) and New York Yankees (54-42) take the field, or the first pitch is thrown in the White Sox-Blue Jays and Rays-Red Sox matchups, prospective bettors can review the current welcome offers for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On July 17, 2026

Depending on your location, BetMGM offers flexible ways to get started. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can use the bonus code TOP150 to access a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, rewarding you with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins. This is a great way to get action on probable pitchers like Gerrit Cole or Roki Sasaki in the Yankees-Dodgers game with minimal risk.

For new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first-bet offer through the bonus code TOP1500. Simply place your initial wager up to $1,500 on any MLB game. If that first bet comes up short, your account will be refunded with bonus bets equal to your original stake.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

With an upcoming slate of compelling matchups on the diamond, bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code to get in on the action. Here are the current lines for the MLB schedule:

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Moneyline: Dodgers -115 / Yankees -105 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+140) / Yankees +1.5 (-169) Total: 9.0 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Rays -102 / Red Sox -118 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+155) / Red Sox +1.5 (-189) Total: 9.0 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline: White Sox +115 / Blue Jays -135 Runline: White Sox +1.5 (-182) / Blue Jays -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



The marquee game of the schedule is undoubtedly the clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) and the New York Yankees (54-42). Shohei Ohtani continues to mash for the Dodgers, bringing a .293 average, a .952 OPS, 22 home runs, and 58 RBI into the matchup. He will step into the box against Yankees probable starter Gerrit Cole, who currently sports a 4.041 ERA and an 8.633 K/9 rate. On the other side, Aaron Judge (.248 AVG, .908 OPS, 17 HRs) leads the Yankees’ attack against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki (5.333 ERA, 8.889 K/9).

Another intriguing contest features the Chicago White Sox (50-45) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (45-51). Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will look to build on his 41 RBI and .262 average against a White Sox squad sitting five games above the .500 mark.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Whether you are looking to back the Dodgers or targeting the matchup between the Rays and Red Sox, getting started is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer: