Rays’ Junior Caminero becomes youngest player since at least 1900 to homer in six straight games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero has become the youngest player since at least 1900 to homer…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero has become the youngest player since at least 1900 to homer in six straight games.

Caminero hit a 425-foot shot to left off Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo in the first inning on Wednesday night for his 24th homer of the season. The Rays star will celebrate his 23rd birthday on Sunday.

The youngest player before Caminero to homer in six straight games was Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr., who did it at the age of 23 in 1993.

The only other players since 1900 to homer in as many as five consecutive games before their 23rd birthday were San Francisco’s Jack Clark in 1978, Atlanta’s Brian McCann in 2006 and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2018.

Caminero becomes the first player to homer in six straight games since Rafael Devers did it for Boston in May 2024. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber, Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson and the Chicago White Sox’s Munetaka Murakami had all homered in five straight games this season.

The only other Tampa Bay player ever to go deep in six straight games was Carlos Pena in June 2010, according to Sportradar.

Caminero has eight homers over his last six games. He began this stretch by going deep three times in a 13-2 victory over Kansas City on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.