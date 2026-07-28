DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Yankees-White Sox, MLB Games (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for MLB July 28 Games

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Yankees Chicago White Sox Moneyline -126 +104 Total Over 8 (-103) Under 8 (-117) Runline -1.5 (+129) +1.5 (-155)

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Create an Account: Click through to the DraftKings website or download the app. Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox game, or any other eligible market. Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, ready to be used on your favorite sports.