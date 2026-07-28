DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Yankees-White Sox, MLB Games (July 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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There is truly nothing better than stepping up to the plate with house money. As the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox prepare to square off tonight at Rate Field, new users have a real chance to boost their bankroll here. By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, you can place a simple $5 wager on this matchup and get $150 in bonus bets instantly, no matter what happens on the diamond.
If you’re looking for a nice pay day, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get in on the MLB action without sweating the final outcome of the game.
DraftKings Promo Code for MLB July 28 Games
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly.
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly
I’m always looking for ways to maximize our edge, and let me tell you, this promotional offer is a no-brainer for new DraftKings customers looking to build a stake. Just sign up and put down a $5 wager on this Yankees-White Sox showdown, or any other eligible market. Win or lose, DraftKings immediately credits your account with $150 in bonus bets so you can sit back and enjoy the rest of the game.
The reward drops into your account as six separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it gives us plenty of flexibility—maybe you want to use a couple of those bets tonight and save the rest for later in the week. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to put them to work quickly.
Use DraftKings MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox
The New York Yankees (60-46) travel to Rate Field in Chicago, IL, to take on the Chicago White Sox (55-50) on July 28, 2026, at 11:40 PM UTC. Fans looking to catch the action live can tune into YES or CHSN. Both teams enter the contest looking to build vital momentum in the second half of the 2026 regular season, making this a prime spot for us to target.
New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
New York Yankees
Chicago White Sox
Moneyline
-126
+104
Total
Over 8 (-103)
Under 8 (-117)
Runline
-1.5 (+129)
+1.5 (-155)
Odds as of July 28, 2026 at 15:58 UTC from DraftKings.
While we aren’t boxing an exacta or keying a trifecta on the track today, my approach to handicapping the diamond requires the exact same strategy. When we look past the morning line and dig into the betting trends, the New York Yankees have been highly reliable as the favorite this season, sitting at a 48-36 record in that spot (though they are just 9-10 when labeled the underdog). On the other side, the Chicago White Sox have spent much of their season defying the odds; they hold a gritty 37-38 record as underdogs, and they cash in efficiently with a 16-9 mark in games where they are favored.
Offensively, we’re looking at two lineups with incredibly similar production profiles. The Yankees step into the box with a .731 team OPS, supported by a .313 on-base percentage and 472 total RBIs. Meanwhile, the White Sox have matched them stride-for-stride all year, carrying a .729 team OPS and a .319 on-base percentage alongside 485 RBIs. With the runline heavily favoring the White Sox at +1.5 (-155) and the total sitting at an even 8 runs, the oddsmakers anticipate a tight contest. I’m placing these bets expecting a close battle, which makes having those guaranteed bonus bets in our back pocket even sweeter.
How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer
We’re in this together, so let’s walk through exactly how to set this up. Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to take advantage of this promotion. Just follow these simple steps to get started:
Create an Account: Click through to the DraftKings website or download the app. Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your name, address, and date of birth).
Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox game, or any other eligible market.
Collect Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, ready to be used on your favorite sports.