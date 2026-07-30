Rangers signs South Africa defender Makhanya from MLS to challenge title-holding Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — South Africa defender Olwethu Makhanya joined Rangers on Thursday from Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — South Africa defender Olwethu Makhanya joined Rangers on Thursday from Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union as part of a major squad overhaul to catch city rival Celtic.

Rangers said it signed the 22-year-old center back on a four-year deal without stating the transfer fee.

Makhanya went to the World Cup with South Africa though stayed on the bench for all four games. South Africa lost to co-host Canada in the round of 32.

Rangers placed third in the Scottish Premiership last season and has revitalized its squad for new coach Derek McInnes. He led Heart of Midlothian to the brink of the title in May until a last-day loss at Celtic, which has won the league in 14 of the past 15 seasons.

Rangers starts the new league season on Friday at Dundee United, then in the Europa League third qualifying round at Jagiellonia Bialystok in Poland next Thursday.

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