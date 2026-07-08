Putellas moves to English soccer as statement signing by London City Lionesses

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas joined London City Lionesses on Wednesday in a statement signing by…

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas joined London City Lionesses on Wednesday in a statement signing by the fast-growing English team.

The 32-year-old Putellas’ contract at Barcelona, the Spanish club where she spent 14 years and won four Women’s Champions League titles, expired at the end of June.

The Lionesses are owned by Michele Kang, who also owns OL Lyonnes — the French team that Putellas and Barcelona beat in the Champions League final on May 23.

The Lionesses were promoted to the Women’s Super League in 2025 and finished sixth in the 12-team division in their first season.

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