Man shot and killed by police at Fort Washington Park, Maryland AG investigating

Park police and Prince George's County officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting and a man walking near the Potomac River with a gun.

A man was shot and killed by police at Fort Washington Park in Maryland on Friday. The state attorney general’s office is investigating.

Investigators said officers from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Police and the U.S. Park Police responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting and of a man walking near the Potomac River with a gun.

According to the attorney general’s office, a Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer fired his weapon during an encounter with a man near the river.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said a handgun was recovered nearby. No officers were injured.

The U.S. Park Police arrived just after the shooting to assist at the scene.

The man has not been identified and the attorney general’s office has not provided more details about the events leading to the deadly shooting.

Under Maryland law, the attorney general’s independent investigations division looks into fatal shootings involving police officers. The names of the person killed and the officers involved are generally released within two business days of the incident, the attorney general’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including cellphone or private surveillance video, is asked to contact the division at 410-576-7070.

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