Prosecutors investigating Italy defender Bastoni for alleged child prostitution

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni is under investigation for child prostitution. It is part of…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni is under investigation for child prostitution.

It is part of a larger inquiry by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office into an alleged escort ring.

Bastoni has been summoned to appear before prosecutors on Friday. He is alleged to have paid for sex with one of the girls, who was 17 at the time, in June 2020.

Because she was a minor at the time, paid sex would constitute child prostitution.

“My client is very shaken,” Bastoni’s lawyer, Salvatore Scuto, said. “I can rule out that he ever engaged in paid sexual relations, let alone with minors.”

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports the girl has already been questioned and while she has admitted to staying at Bastoni’s house she denies having sex with the soccer player.

It is the culmination of a nightmare few months for the 27-year-old Bastoni, who was sent off during Italy’s crucial World Cup qualifying playoff against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Azzurri went on to lose a penalty shootout and miss out on a third straight World Cup.

Bastoni and his family were also abused on social media after an incident while playing for Inter on Feb. 14 against fierce rival Juventus. Bastoni appeared to dive in a successful attempt to get an opposition player sent off.

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