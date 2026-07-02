ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to navigate the Round of 32 can use ProphetX promo code WTOP and make a $10 trade to unlock $20 in bonuses for the World Cup. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory offer provides an ideal starting point to build a bankroll across the full slate of World Cup playoff action, which includes high-stakes knockout matchups like Portugal taking on Croatia and Switzerland facing Algeria. This bonus can be utilized for any of the upcoming World Cup matches as the tournament progresses.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Bonus Last Verified On July 2, 2026

New ProphetX customers can take advantage of a clear-cut welcome offer to explore World Cup prediction markets. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: register, enter the promo code WTOP, and execute a minimum of $10 in trades on the exchange to receive a $20 bonus.

Users can deploy this bonus across various World Cup prediction markets on ProphetX’s peer-to-peer exchange, whether backing Portugal to advance past Croatia, predicting Switzerland will defeat Algeria, or exploring other tournament outcomes. Unlike traditional platforms, ProphetX operates exclusively as a peer-to-peer prediction exchange where users trade positions against each other. This unique structure allows you to request your own prices or accept offers from other soccer fans, creating a highly dynamic environment for trading on the full slate of knockout action.

World Cup Matchups: Win Probabilities

Check out the specific 3-way win probabilities (Home Win, Draw, Away Win) for the upcoming Round of 32 matchups, including Portugal taking on Croatia and Switzerland hosting Algeria.

Portugal -138 // Draw +280 // Croatia +495

Switzerland -106 // Draw +240 // Algeria +395

Even without advance probability models for these specific knockout matches, new users can dive right into the action. You can apply your $20 bonus from the ProphetX welcome offer to take a position on any side of the slate. Because ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer prediction market rather than a traditional platform with heavily juiced prices, you have the flexibility to request your own returns or accept prices offered by other users as the Round of 32 unfolds.

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple, step-by-step process. Whether you want to back Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, or Algeria in their Round of 32 matchups, follow these instructions to claim your $20 bonus:

Visit: Click on the links to this page to navigate to the official ProphetX website. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome bonus. Execute Your First Trade: Fund your account and place at least $10 in trades on the exchange. Once your initial $10 trade is completed, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with a $20 bonus.

Once activated, your promotional funds are completely flexible. You are not locked into trading on just one game; you can use your bonus on any of the upcoming World Cup prediction markets. Please note that ProphetX operates strictly as a peer-to-peer prediction exchange, allowing users in eligible US states to trade directly against other fans rather than participating in traditional formats.