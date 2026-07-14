ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for World Cup + MLB All-Star Game

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Sports fans can enjoy an awesome day of World Cup and MLB All-Star game action with a $20 sign-up bonus after redeeming the ProphetX promo code WTOP via this link here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for France-Spain, MLB ASG Bonsus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

This strategic welcome offer is exclusively available to new ProphetX customers ready to make their first move on the platform. By utilizing the promo code and trading $10, users immediately secure a $20 bonus. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer betting exchange. This means users trade wagers directly against each other rather than playing against the house, creating an environment with highly dynamic pricing and accurate market reflections.

Once your account is active and you complete your initial $10 trade, the $20 bonus can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matches. Whether you want to back Spain or France in their July 14 matchup, or you prefer to find value trading wagers for the July 15 clash between Argentina and England, the bonus provides maximum flexibility across the entire semifinal round.

Trade on France vs. Spain Today via ProphetX

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal slate features two massive fixtures, pitting four international powerhouses against one another for a spot in the finals. Today’s matchup is between France vs. Spain, the two favorites to win the whole thing before the tournament started.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals France vs Spain +140 +205 +220 O/U 2.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Match Notes & Analysis

France vs. Spain

Kicking off the semifinal action on July 14 at 3:00 PM ET, France looks to overpower a resilient Spanish side. France has been an absolute juggernaut so far in the tournament, boasting a flawless record of three wins with zero losses and a spectacular +8 goal differential after finding the back of the net 10 times. Spain counters with an unyielding defense, conceding zero goals while collecting two wins and a draw. The clash between France’s potent attack and Spain’s perfect backline presents a compelling tactical matchup.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to get you ready for the pitch in just a few minutes. To unlock your $20 bonus, follow these step-by-step instructions to activate the promo code:

Download or Visit: Start by downloading the ProphetX app on your mobile device or visiting the ProphetX website. Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide valid proof of identification to confirm you are playing in one of ProphetX’s eligible US states. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, strictly enter the promo code WTOP. Trade to Trigger: Make your first-time deposit and place a $10 trade on the exchange to trigger the offer.

Upon completing that initial $10 trade, new users will receive a $20 bonus to boost their bankroll. Once your account is funded and activated, you are not restricted to a single game. The earned bonus can be used on any of the World Cup matches this week, including the July 14 showdown between France and Spain or the July 15 clash between England and Argentina.

Because ProphetX operates exclusively as a peer-to-peer betting exchange in eligible US states, you are trading wagers directly with other sports fans rather than betting against the house. This unique format gives you dynamic, market-driven ways to deploy your newly acquired bonus across the entire semifinal slate.