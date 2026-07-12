ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for All Sunday’s MLB Trades

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The ProphetX promo code WTOP to claim a $20 bonus via this link here to use on all MLB trades today.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Let’s take a look at the details of this welcome offer so you can claim this bonus in time for the MLB games today:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 12th, 2026

Offer Overview

Exclusive to new ProphetX customers, this promo code unlocks a “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” offer on the popular peer-to-peer exchange platform. To trigger the reward, users must be at least 18 years old. Once you make your initial deposit and place a qualifying $10 trade, ProphetX will automatically reward your account with a $20 bonus.

Once your bonus cash is unlocked, you can immediately put it into play on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are looking to back the Chicago Cubs as they take on the Cincinnati Reds, or you prefer to get in on the action for the Boston Red Sox visiting the New York Mets, ProphetX gives you the flexibility to use your bonus funds across any of today’s matchups.

Use ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability CHC @ CIN CHC -130 / CIN +109 CHC 54.15% / CIN 45.85%

If you plan to put your newly acquired ProphetX funds to work, a $10 trade on the Chicago Cubs (-130) would net $7.69 in profit. On the other side, placing a $10 stake on the Cincinnati Reds (+109) would yield a $10.90 profit if they defend their home turf.

When analyzing today’s board to find the best bet, the Cubs present a very compelling case against their divisional rival. Chicago (52-42) boasts a clear offensive advantage, generating 471 runs and a .745 team OPS on the season, easily outpacing Cincinnati’s 391 runs and .704 OPS. The Cubs also hold the statistical edge on the mound, bringing a 4.353 staff ERA into the matchup against a Reds (43-50) pitching staff that has posted a 4.484 ERA. Given their superiority at both the plate and on the bump, the Cubs confidently justify their favorite status for this afternoon’s clash.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” reward before the first pitch:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all security and regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Make a Deposit and Trade: Fund your account with an initial deposit and place your first $10 trade.

Once your qualifying $10 trade is complete, ProphetX will automatically provide you with a $20 bonus on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. You can then immediately use your bonus cash to back your favorite MLB teams.