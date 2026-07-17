ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 MLB Bonus for Dodgers-Yankees, All Games Tonight

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Dive into a fun Friday night of baseball with a $20 bonus using this link here to claim the ProphetX promo code WTOP.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Overview

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

ProphetX Offer Overview

This welcome offer is exclusively available for new ProphetX customers. By signing up, making a qualifying deposit, and executing a $10 trade, users will unlock a $20 bonus. Because ProphetX operates as a unique peer-to-peer exchange platform, users trade directly against one another rather than betting against a traditional sportsbook, allowing for highly efficient market pricing. All participants must be at least 18 years old to claim this promotion and participate on the exchange.

Once your bonus is unlocked, those funds can be deployed immediately on today’s loaded MLB slate. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers as they visit the New York Yankees, or evaluating the Texas Rangers taking on the Atlanta Braves, your bonus can be utilized across any market offered on the platform.

Use Your ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline LAD @ NYY LAD -108 / NYY -108 TEX @ ATL TEX +180 / ATL -215

Because the available odds on today’s slate feature an evenly matched contest between the Dodgers and Yankees, there is no heavy favorite or underdog to exploit in that specific market. Trading $10 on either side’s -108 moneyline returns a profit of $9.26 if your chosen team comes out on top.

When evaluating these clashes to place your trades, statistical advantages break the tie. In the marquee matchup, the Dodgers bring a superior lineup to the plate, boasting a .262 team batting average and a .777 OPS compared to the Yankees’ .237 average and .741 OPS. However, New York counters with a slight edge on the mound, carrying a 3.392 team ERA that barely edges out Los Angeles’s 3.555 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves present a remarkably even offensive battle. Atlanta enters the day with a .246 team average and a .722 OPS, sitting just ahead of the Rangers’ .245 average and .719 OPS. Pitching could ultimately be the differentiator in this matchup, as the Braves’ 3.604 team ERA comfortably outshines the Rangers’ 4.130 mark.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform and claiming your welcome bonus is a structured, straightforward process. Follow these precise steps to activate the ProphetX promo code WTOP and secure your bonus ahead of today’s MLB matchups:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the ProphetX app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the app and create a new account by entering your standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To maintain a secure, compliant environment on the exchange, you will need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP in the designated field. Make a Deposit and Trade: Navigate to the cashier to make your initial deposit, then place a qualifying trade of at least $10. Receive Your Bonus: Once your $10 trade is processed, ProphetX will credit your account with a $20 bonus.

With your account fully registered and your bonus funds secured, you can immediately begin trading against other users to find the best possible prices on the platform.