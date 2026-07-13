ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus on MLB Home Run Derby Trades

Get excited for the MLB Home Run Derby tonight, and the ProphetX promo code WTOP allows all new users to claim a $20 bonus for this event and more. Sign up using this link here.
ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 Home Run Derby Bonus
|ProphetX Promo Code
|WTOP
|New ProphetX User Offer
|Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Eligible States
|Date Last Verified
|July 13th, 2026
Unlike traditional sportsbooks, ProphetX operates as a unique peer-to-peer exchange platform. This means you trade directly against other users rather than the house, giving you the flexibility to request or accept specific odds.
To take advantage of the welcome offer, new ProphetX customers simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place a $10 trade. Once completed, the platform will reward you with $20 in bonus cash. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new users who are at least 18 years old and physically present in an eligible state.
New MLB Home Run Derby Format & Rules
To effectively utilize your bonus on this event, it is crucial to understand the updated Home Run Derby format. The competition has eliminated the traditional timer and the concept of “outs,” shifting instead to a strict swing-count system.
- Round 1: 20 swings
- Semifinals (Round 2): 15 swings
- Finals: 15 swings
Every swing counts against a player’s allotment, regardless of whether it results in a home run. However, there is a distinct advantage for players finishing strong: if a batter hits a home run on their final swing of any round, they continue swinging until they fail to hit one. There is no bonus round.
The first round features no bracket. Just as in the past two Home Run Derby events in 2024 and 2025, the participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they are seeded based on their first-round totals for head-to-head matchups (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists. If players are tied, Round 1 tiebreakers are decided by Home Run Distance, while the Semifinals and Finals utilize three-swing “swing-offs.”
Home Run Derby Winner Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)
|+340
|Junior Caminero (Rays)
|+425
|Munetaka Murakami (White Sox)
|+475
|Jac Caglianone (Royals)
|+650
|Jordan Walker (Cardinals)
|+650
|Bryce Harper (Phillies)
|+850
|Ben Rice (Yankees)
|+900
|Willson Contreras (Red Sox)
|+1100
As the field prepares for the new format, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber enters the competition as the favorite at +340, closely followed by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero (+425) and the Chicago White Sox’s Munetaka Murakami (+475). With the new swing-limit rules prioritizing efficiency and raw power over endurance, veterans like Bryce Harper (+850) and rising stars like Jac Caglianone (+650) offer compelling value.
On a peer-to-peer exchange like ProphetX, users can either accept these odds or request better prices from other traders. To illustrate the potential returns: a successful $10 trade on the favorite, Schwarber (+340), would yield a $34 profit, while a $10 trade on a longer shot like Willson Contreras (+1100) would return a $110 profit.
How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP
Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus:
- Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app.
- Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your eligibility.
- Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process.
- Deposit and Trade: Make your first-time deposit and place a qualifying $10 trade on the platform.
- Receive Bonus Cash: Once your initial $10 trade is placed, ProphetX will award you $20 in bonus cash. These bonus funds can then be used to trade against other users on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange.