ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus on MLB Home Run Derby Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get excited for the MLB Home Run Derby tonight, and the ProphetX promo code WTOP allows all new users to claim a $20 bonus for this event and more. Sign up using this link here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 Home Run Derby Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible States Date Last Verified July 13th, 2026

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, ProphetX operates as a unique peer-to-peer exchange platform. This means you trade directly against other users rather than the house, giving you the flexibility to request or accept specific odds.

To take advantage of the welcome offer, new ProphetX customers simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place a $10 trade. Once completed, the platform will reward you with $20 in bonus cash. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new users who are at least 18 years old and physically present in an eligible state.

New MLB Home Run Derby Format & Rules

To effectively utilize your bonus on this event, it is crucial to understand the updated Home Run Derby format. The competition has eliminated the traditional timer and the concept of “outs,” shifting instead to a strict swing-count system.

Round 1: 20 swings

20 swings Semifinals (Round 2): 15 swings

15 swings Finals: 15 swings

Every swing counts against a player’s allotment, regardless of whether it results in a home run. However, there is a distinct advantage for players finishing strong: if a batter hits a home run on their final swing of any round, they continue swinging until they fail to hit one. There is no bonus round.

The first round features no bracket. Just as in the past two Home Run Derby events in 2024 and 2025, the participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they are seeded based on their first-round totals for head-to-head matchups (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists. If players are tied, Round 1 tiebreakers are decided by Home Run Distance, while the Semifinals and Finals utilize three-swing “swing-offs.”

Home Run Derby Winner Odds

Player Odds Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) +340 Junior Caminero (Rays) +425 Munetaka Murakami (White Sox) +475 Jac Caglianone (Royals) +650 Jordan Walker (Cardinals) +650 Bryce Harper (Phillies) +850 Ben Rice (Yankees) +900 Willson Contreras (Red Sox) +1100

As the field prepares for the new format, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber enters the competition as the favorite at +340, closely followed by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero (+425) and the Chicago White Sox’s Munetaka Murakami (+475). With the new swing-limit rules prioritizing efficiency and raw power over endurance, veterans like Bryce Harper (+850) and rising stars like Jac Caglianone (+650) offer compelling value.

On a peer-to-peer exchange like ProphetX, users can either accept these odds or request better prices from other traders. To illustrate the potential returns: a successful $10 trade on the favorite, Schwarber (+340), would yield a $34 profit, while a $10 trade on a longer shot like Willson Contreras (+1100) would return a $110 profit.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus: