Live Radio
Home » Sports » ProphetX Promo Code WTOP:…

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus on MLB Home Run Derby Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get excited for the MLB Home Run Derby tonight, and the ProphetX promo code WTOP allows all new users to claim a $20 bonus for this event and more. Sign up using this link here.



ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 Home Run Derby Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP
New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible States
Date Last Verified July 13th, 2026

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, ProphetX operates as a unique peer-to-peer exchange platform. This means you trade directly against other users rather than the house, giving you the flexibility to request or accept specific odds.

To take advantage of the welcome offer, new ProphetX customers simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place a $10 trade. Once completed, the platform will reward you with $20 in bonus cash. Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new users who are at least 18 years old and physically present in an eligible state.

New MLB Home Run Derby Format & Rules

To effectively utilize your bonus on this event, it is crucial to understand the updated Home Run Derby format. The competition has eliminated the traditional timer and the concept of “outs,” shifting instead to a strict swing-count system.

  • Round 1: 20 swings
  • Semifinals (Round 2): 15 swings
  • Finals: 15 swings

Every swing counts against a player’s allotment, regardless of whether it results in a home run. However, there is a distinct advantage for players finishing strong: if a batter hits a home run on their final swing of any round, they continue swinging until they fail to hit one. There is no bonus round.

The first round features no bracket. Just as in the past two Home Run Derby events in 2024 and 2025, the participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. From there, they are seeded based on their first-round totals for head-to-head matchups (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists. If players are tied, Round 1 tiebreakers are decided by Home Run Distance, while the Semifinals and Finals utilize three-swing “swing-offs.”

Home Run Derby Winner Odds

Player Odds
Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) +340
Junior Caminero (Rays) +425
Munetaka Murakami (White Sox) +475
Jac Caglianone (Royals) +650
Jordan Walker (Cardinals) +650
Bryce Harper (Phillies) +850
Ben Rice (Yankees) +900
Willson Contreras (Red Sox) +1100

As the field prepares for the new format, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber enters the competition as the favorite at +340, closely followed by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Junior Caminero (+425) and the Chicago White Sox’s Munetaka Murakami (+475). With the new swing-limit rules prioritizing efficiency and raw power over endurance, veterans like Bryce Harper (+850) and rising stars like Jac Caglianone (+650) offer compelling value.

On a peer-to-peer exchange like ProphetX, users can either accept these odds or request better prices from other traders. To illustrate the potential returns: a successful $10 trade on the favorite, Schwarber (+340), would yield a $34 profit, while a $10 trade on a longer shot like Willson Contreras (+1100) would return a $110 profit.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus:

  1. Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app.
  2. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your eligibility.
  3. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process.
  4. Deposit and Trade: Make your first-time deposit and place a qualifying $10 trade on the platform.
  5. Receive Bonus Cash: Once your initial $10 trade is placed, ProphetX will award you $20 in bonus cash. These bonus funds can then be used to trade against other users on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

prophetx
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up