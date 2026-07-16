ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, World Cup Trades

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Use the ProphetX promo code WTOP to receive a $20 bonus to use on MLB + World Cup trades this weekend. Use this link here to get started.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Details

Before making your picks for the upcoming New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies matchup, review the specifics of the latest ProphetX welcome offer below:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible States Date Last Verified July 16th, 2026

New ProphetX customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Mets-Phillies game can unlock a guaranteed $20 bonus. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer exchange platform, meaning users trade directly against each other rather than betting against the house.

To take advantage of this unique trading platform and the welcome offer, you simply need to make your first deposit and execute a $10 trade. Once completed, ProphetX will award you a $20 bonus. To qualify, you must be a new ProphetX customer, be at least 18 years old, and be physically present in an eligible state.

Use the ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Here is a look at the current morning line and betting markets:

Bet Type New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline +105 -139 Total Over 9.5 Under 9.5 Runline +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+150)

When I dive into the betting trends for this one, I’m looking closely at how these teams handle expectations. The Philadelphia Phillies have absolutely thrived when oddsmakers lay the juice on them. They have compiled a robust 44-23 (.657) overall record as the favorite, and they hold a dominant 24-15 (.615) mark as the home favorite.

On the flip side, the New York Mets have struggled immensely when playing from behind the eight ball. Handicapping the Mets as underdogs has been a tough ride; they hold a dismal 8-26 (.235) record as underdogs overall and are just 7-19 (.269) when positioned as away underdogs. Offensively, the Phillies hold a clear statistical edge, pushing 424 runs across the plate with a .236 team batting average and a .398 slugging percentage. The Mets are lagging slightly behind with 398 total runs, batting .234 overall with a .381 slugging percentage.

How to Redeem the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Mets vs. Phillies matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your $20 bonus, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to verify your account and ensure you meet the platform’s legal requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Trade and Claim: Make a first-time deposit and place a $10 trade to trigger the welcome offer.

Once your initial $10 trade is processed, the $20 bonus will automatically activate. After the funds are credited to your account, you are completely set to start using your bonus cash to navigate the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform.