PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Secure $150 In Lineups For Dodgers-Phillies, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP welcome offer here and get $150 in lineups when you construct a winning $5 play on today’s loaded MLB slate.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 In Lineups

Before you finalize your lineup for tonight’s matchups, make sure to maximize your value with the latest welcome offer. Taking advantage of this promotion is the perfect way to capitalize on the Dodgers vs. Phillies game or any other matchup.

Below is a quick overview of the current promotion and its requirements:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups if you win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 ncpgambling.org prizepicks.com/newuseroffer Information Confirmed On July 22nd, 2026

Promo Code Overview

For fans looking to elevate their experience during tonight’s Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup and the rest of the MLB slate, the latest PrizePicks welcome offer delivers immediate value. By simply signing up and submitting a $5 play, you will get the opportunity to receive $150 in lineups if you win.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $150 in lineups, users must meet the minimum age requirements, be physically located within a participating state, and win their initial play.

PrizePicks MLB Wednesday Projections

Whether you are looking to build a lineup around high-powered offense or dominant pitching, tonight’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies offers plenty of star power. Below is a look at the projections for some of the biggest names taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola N/A 5.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm 0.5 N/A

The Pitchers: Aaron Nola has been a reliable source of strikeouts at Citizens Bank Park despite his elevated ERA this season. The data suggests looking at more than his 5.5 strikeouts projection, as he has cleared this mark in six of his last eight home games (averaging 6.25 Ks). Conversely, Eric Lauer points toward less than his 3.5 strikeouts line.

The Hitters: For the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman is heavily trending toward more than his 0.5 hits projection. Freeman has recorded 106 hits in 373 at-bats this season. However, players may want to consider less than for Shohei Ohtani’s lofty 1.5 hits projection; he has recorded 102 hits in 93 games played this season.

On the Phillies side, Alec Bohm offers a highly favorable trend for more than 0.5 hits, having found success in 12 of his last 15 home games. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber suggests a less than play for 0.5 hits, struggling recently by falling short of the mark in three of his last four contests.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s Dodgers vs. Phillies clash at Citizens Bank Park? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. During registration, promo code WTOP is required to lock in your eligibility. Then, complete an initial deposit to fund your account.

Once your initial $5 lineup is submitted and is processed as a win, you will automatically activate $150 in lineups. Ensure you are confident in your picks, as your initial $5 play must be successful to secure the offer.

Please note: This offer is exclusively available to new users. Players must meet all age and region requirements to be eligible to participate.