Athletics’ Jacob Wilson has shortstop-record errorless streak end at 112 games

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson’s major league-record errorless streak at the position is over at 112…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson’s major league-record errorless streak at the position is over at 112 games after he made an errant throw in the eighth inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Wilson threw wide of Donovan Walton at second base. It came with the A’s trailing 9-2, and the Rays scored three times in the eighth to take a 12-2 lead.

It was Wilson’s first error since July 6, 2025, and the ninth in his career over 231 games.

Wilson, 24, on Sunday surpassed Mike Bordick’s shortstop errorless record of 110 games. His father, Jack Wilson, played 12 years in the majors, also at shortstop.

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