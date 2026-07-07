PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for World Cup, MLB in July

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Eligible new users can take advantage of the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to elevate their daily fantasy sports experience. By signing up here and playing just $5, first-time players will automatically receive $50 in lineups to kick-start their accounts.

There is nothing better than having extra firepower, and this welcome offer is available strictly for new users. It can be applied to the full slate of today’s World Cup matches, giving us the perfect opportunity to get in on the action as these national teams battle to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Using PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 7, 2026

Unlocking the latest PrizePicks welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. By registering with the promo code, you can sign up and play just $5 to get $50 in lineups added directly to your account. You will receive this whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, giving you immediate extra funds to explore the platform’s daily fantasy sports totals and projections.

Please note that this generous promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is active and your reward is secured, we will have plenty of firepower to build additional lineups for today’s World Cup Round of 16 action, including the highly anticipated matchups between Argentina and Egypt, or Switzerland and Colombia.

Player Projections for Today’s Matches

If we are looking to build a winning lineup for today’s Round of 16 matchups, exploring the goalscorer markets is an excellent place to start. Handicapping these games requires a sharp eye, so below, you will find the goalscorer odds for the top three attacking options from every team competing in today’s fixtures.

Whether I am backing a heavy morning-line favorite to find the back of the net early or taking a chance on an underdog securing a crucial goal, these are the exact matches where new users can apply their initial $5 play to unlock the $50 in PrizePicks lineups.

Player (Team) Goalscorer Odds Odds to be the First Goalscorer Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) +124 +367 Julian Alvarez (Argentina) +129 +378 Jose Manuel Lopez (Argentina) +135 +400 Mohamed Alaa (Egypt) +470 +1300 Ibrahim Adel (Egypt) +850 +2500 Haissem Hassan (Egypt) +900 +2500 Breel Embolo (Switzerland) +223 +617 Cedric Itten (Switzerland) +285 +758 Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) +410 +1042 Cucho Hernandez (Colombia) +230 +525 Andres Gomez (Colombia) +300 +675 Jaminton Campaz (Colombia) +348 +867

How to Use the Best PrizePicks Promo Code

Claiming your $50 in lineups for today’s World Cup Round of 16 action is a quick and simple process. I’m building my personal lineups right now, but first, follow the steps below to ensure you secure your funds before kickoff:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, ensure that you enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineup: Navigate to the soccer lobby and place a $5 play on any of today’s matches. Whether you are building a lineup with stars from Argentina and Egypt, or focusing on the clash between Switzerland and Colombia, simply submit your $5 play to trigger the reward.

Once your initial $5 play is locked in, your $50 in lineups will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of that original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer—you get the $50 in lineups regardless of whether your selections win or lose.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.