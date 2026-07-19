PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for World Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of a World Cup final, especially when we have a real chance at a nice pay day. Soccer fans looking to add some serious excitement to today’s massive Spain vs. Argentina showdown can take advantage of the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP. If you sign up here and simply play $5, you will get $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for Argentina vs. Spain

Before Spain and Argentina take the pitch for the ultimate FIFA World Cup showdown, we can lock in this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the promotion so we are ready for kickoff:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

Get $50 in Lineups on Sunday

Securing this welcome offer ahead of the FIFA World Cup final is a completely straightforward process. Once you register for a new account, all you need to do is submit a lineup of at least $5. Regardless of whether your player projections for this massive international clash win or lose, PrizePicks will credit your account with $50 in lineups, giving us plenty of extra funds to chase those bigger payouts on future daily fantasy sports action.

Keep in mind, this exclusive offer is only available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform legally operates.

Player Projections for the Final

The upcoming FIFA World Cup final features no shortage of attacking talent, making the player projections market highly intriguing for daily fantasy players like us. With Spain and Argentina set to clash, identifying the top candidates to find the back of the net is a key strategy for building out our lineups. I’m placing these specific targets on my radar today.

Here is a look at the anytime goalscorer odds for some of the top attacking threats taking the pitch in this championship matchup:

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Lionel Messi (ARG) +1135 Lamine Yamal (ESP) +230

These top-tier goalscorer projections are exactly where new users can apply that required $5 lineup. By utilizing the exclusive PrizePicks promo code ahead of the match, selecting just a few of these star players for your initial lineup is all it takes to trigger your $50 in lineups.

How to Use the PrizePicks Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is a simple strategy. To ensure we successfully unlock that $50 in lineups, just follow my playbook with these quick steps:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the legal age and region requirements for your specific state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit a $5 Lineup: Build and submit a daily fantasy lineup consisting of at least $5. You can select player projections or totals from the upcoming Spain vs. Argentina championship clash, or any other available sports market.

As soon as you lock in your qualifying $5 lineup, PrizePicks will credit your account with $50 in lineups. The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—whether your initial lineup predictions win or lose, the $50 in lineups is automatically yours to use so we can keep chasing those bigger payouts together.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.