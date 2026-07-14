PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for the England-Argentina Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As someone who uses multiple fantasy sports apps, I know there is nothing better than finding value, and right now, new users can unlock a special welcome offer using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. By signing up here and playing just $5, you instantly receive $50 in lineups ahead of kickoff.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup Semifinals

Before England and Argentina take the pitch for their pivotal soccer semifinal, let’s break down the strategy. I’m placing these specific wagers myself, and getting started with this elite welcome offer makes it much easier to chase bigger payouts. The table below outlines everything you need to know to claim your funds before kickoff.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

New PrizePicks customers looking to enhance their experience for the England vs. Argentina semifinal can take advantage of a fantastic offer. By signing up with the exclusive promo code WTOP, you simply need to submit your first lineup and play $5 to get $50 in lineups. Your $50 in lineups is secured the moment your initial $5 play is placed.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers creating their first account on the platform. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, users must also meet the specific age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up. Once those criteria are met and your $5 lineup is locked in, the funds will automatically be credited to your bankroll.

Player Projections for England vs. Argentina

If you are looking to place a play for the pivotal semifinal clash between England and Argentina, checking the latest odds and totals is a fantastic way to handicap your lineup decisions. I always look for value in anytime goalscorer markets to find an edge. Below, we have highlighted the anytime goalscorer projections for several of the top players taking the pitch in Atlanta.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Odds Lionel Messi (ARG) +135 Harry Kane (ENG) +135 Ollie Watkins (ENG) +185 Ivan Toney (ENG) +190 Julian Alvarez (ENG) +270

These anytime goalscorer projections offer an excellent starting point for building your daily fantasy lineups. Remember, when you sign up with our exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP, you can use these exact matchups to activate your welcome offer. Simply place your first $5 lineup featuring stars from the England vs. Argentina showdown, and you will instantly secure your $50 in lineups to use for the 3rd place game and title.

How to Sign Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Claiming your $50 in lineups ahead of the England vs. Argentina semifinal is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your funds without any issues, let’s follow these simple steps to activate the offer together:

Register a New Account: Create your new account here. You will be required to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is successfully verified and set up, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Build and submit your first lineup with a $5 play. You can pick player projections for the massive showdown at Atlanta Stadium or any other available sporting event. The outcome of this original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer—your $50 in lineups is secured as soon as the play is placed.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.