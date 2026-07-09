PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 on Lineups for the World Cup, MLB Games (July 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to move past simple moneyline wagers and chase bigger payouts, we’ve got a real chance to pad our bankrolls today. New users looking to get in on the quarterfinal action of the World Cup can unlock a lucrative welcome offer using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. By signing up here and playing just $5, new players will receive $50 in lineups to kickstart their daily fantasy sports experience.

This exclusive promotion is strictly for new users only and can be applied directly to today’s exciting soccer matchup between France and Morocco, any other World Cup match happening this week, or even MLB games if you prefer the baseball diamond.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Lineups

Let’s break down the exact details of this welcome offer so we can lock in our value ahead of the quarterfinal clash between France and Morocco. Here is everything you need to know:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 9, 2026

The latest PrizePicks promo code unlocks a phenomenal opportunity for daily fantasy sports fans looking to get in on the upcoming World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco. When you sign up and play your first $5 lineup on this massive international clash, you will instantly receive $50 in lineups.

This provides an excellent boost to our bankroll, allowing us to build multiple lineups, explore different player projections, and target different totals throughout the remainder of the tournament. It’s just like keying your favorite team in a trifecta—it gives you more flexibility to chase a nice pay day.

To take advantage of this generous welcome offer, you must be a new PrizePicks customer. Additionally, players need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Once your account is registered and verified, simply submit your qualifying $5 lineup, and the $50 in lineups will be credited directly to your account.

Player Projections for France-Morocco

If you are looking to build your first lineup for today’s massive quarterfinal clash, checking out the goalscoring market is a great way to identify the most dangerous attackers on the pitch. While PrizePicks uses stat projections rather than traditional odds, these numbers can help highlight which players are expected to find the back of the net. I’m placing these lineups myself, and I always like to zero in on the top offensive threats.

Here are the anytime goalscorer odds for some of the heavy hitters taking the field in Foxborough today:

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Jean-Philippe Mateta (FRA) +169 Ousmane Dembele (FRA) +203 Bradley Barcola (FRA) +270 Ayoub El Kaabi (MAR) +367 Soufiane Rahimi (MAR) +373

By handicapping these top attacking options, we can make more informed decisions when crafting our lineups. Remember, you can target these exact players in this France vs Morocco matchup to apply your initial $5 lineup and instantly unlock your $50 in lineups through the exclusive PrizePicks promo code.

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of the quarterfinal clash between France and Morocco is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and activate your reward:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP when prompted. This code is absolutely required to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Play Your First Lineup: Navigate to the soccer board—or check out the MLB slate if you’re mixing sports—and build your lineup for the France vs Morocco matchup. Submit your lineup with a minimum of $5.

The absolute best part of this promotion is its reliability. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—whether your first lineup wins or loses, PrizePicks will credit your account with the $50 in lineups simply for making the qualifying play.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.