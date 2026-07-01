PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for USA, World Cup, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesIf you are a new user looking to build a strategy and chase bigger payouts, you can take advantage of the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s MLB and World Cup action. By signing up here and playing just $5 on your first lineup, you receive $50 to boost your bankroll. We can use this offer to build lineups for any MLB game today—including highlighted matchups like the San Francisco Giants at the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals at the Atlanta Braves—as well as theWorld Cup.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in LineupsBefore diving into tonight’s matchups—whether you are looking at the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Athletics—here is a quick summary of the current welcome offer available to new users:
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org.
|Date Last Verified
|July 1, 2026
Ways to Use Your Extra Lineups TonightPutting this offer to work is a smart strategy to attack tonight’s slate. Below is a look at 10 notable players from the Giants vs. Diamondbacks matchup. When building your lineup, the data points heavily toward a few key outcomes for the biggest stars in this matchup: Zac Gallen (More than 3.5 Strikeouts): While Gallen has had a recent dip in general form—failing to surpass 3.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts—his history against San Francisco is excellent. He has a 5.42 K/9 on the season and has eclipsed 3.5 strikeouts in six straight games against the Giants, averaging a dominant 7.2 punch-outs in those meetings. Eclipsing this total looks highly favorable for our lineups. Rafael Devers (More than 0.5 Hits): Devers has been extremely reliable at the plate lately. He is averaging a flat 1.0 hits per game across his current run, successfully clearing the 0.5 hits mark in seven of his last eight appearances. I am locking this into my lineups. Ketel Marte (Less than 1.5 Hits): Marte is having a solid season with a .265 average, but surpassing a 1.5-hit total is a tall order in this specific matchup. The data suggests leaning toward the lower side, as he has failed to record multiple hits in five of his last six games against the Giants and four of his last five games in total. Corbin Carroll (Less than 1.5 Hits): Similar to Marte, expecting more than 1.5 hits from Carroll is risky. He has failed to eclipse 1.5 hits in six of his last seven contests, averaging just 0.6 hits per game during that stretch. Going lower on this projection is the stronger, data-backed play here.
How to Register Using the PrizePicks Promo CodeGetting started and claiming your $50 in lineups is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps so we can start chasing those payouts:
- Create an Account: Register for a new PrizePicks account here by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth. Note: You must be a new user and meet your state’s age and region requirements.
- Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. This is the key to locking in your eligibility.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account using a secure payment method.
- Play Your First Lineup: Create and submit a $5 lineup on the platform.