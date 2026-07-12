PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for MLB Games, All-Star Events

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re a new player looking to get in on the MLB action, you can take advantage of the PrizePicks promo code WTOP ahead of today’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. By signing up here and playing just a $5 lineup, new users will unlock $50 in lineups.

We can use this welcome offer to build a lineup for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers clash tonight, or apply it to All-Star events this week, such as the Home Run Derby.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 12, 2026

As new customers, we can take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer to boost our bankrolls right from the start. By registering for a new account and playing just $5 on your first lineup, you will receive $50 in additional lineups, regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses. These extra funds can immediately be used to construct additional player projections for tonight’s Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup or any other game across the MLB slate.

To claim this “Play $5, Get $50 in lineups” promotion, you must be a first-time user of the platform. Plus, all new players need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Diamondbacks- Dodgers

Let’s do some handicapping. Here are the totals I am keeping my eye on tonight to help us build a winning lineup:

Mitch Bratt (Arizona Diamondbacks) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 3.5

– Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 3.5 Emmet Sheehan (Los Angeles Dodgers) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5

– Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5 Miguel Rojas (Los Angeles Dodgers) – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Nolan Arenado (Arizona Diamondbacks) – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Max Kepler (Arizona Diamondbacks) – Total Hits: 0.5

When looking at the strikeout totals for tonight’s starting pitchers, Emmet Sheehan’s line is set at 5.5. I’m playing the lower side of that projection. Sheehan has run cold lately, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five regular-season outings while averaging just 4.8 per game in that span.

On the offensive side, the hit totals present a real chance for us to string together a solid payout. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas has heavily punished the Arizona Diamondbacks recently. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in five of his last six games against Arizona, hitting at an impressive 1.17 hits per game average in those specific matchups. Let’s look higher on his total.

For the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nolan Arenado is riding a hot streak at the plate. Arenado has eclipsed his 0.5 hits projection in 14 of his last 18 games overall, boasting a 0.94 hits per game average over that stretch. Max Kepler is another strong candidate to go higher on his 0.5 hits total, having successfully recorded a hit in four of his last five games (both overall and on the road) leading into tonight’s contest. We’re in this together, and adding these hitters gives us a fantastic shot.

Claim $50 in Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting in on the action for today’s Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup is simple. To claim your $50 in lineups, follow these quick steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here using standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Play: Create and submit a $5 lineup. You can use the player projections from tonight’s Diamondbacks-Dodgers game or any other available market.

Once you submit your qualifying $5 lineup, the $50 in additional lineups will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—you get the reward whether your initial lineup wins or loses.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.