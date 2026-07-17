PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For MLB Friday Night Picks

When you sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here, you can activate it by making a $5 play for tonight’s MLB games and unlock $50 in lineups.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups
|PrizePicks Promo Code
|WTOP
|New PrizePicks User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org.
|Promotion Confirmed On
|July 17th, 2026
Unlocking the PrizePicks promo code is a savvy move for new players looking to instantly build their bankroll without sweating the immediate variance of the sport. The welcome offer is as straightforward as it gets: new PrizePicks customers simply need to sign up, make a deposit, and make a $5 play to receive $50 in lineups. This reward is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, providing immediate value and peace of mind as you start building your lineups.
To take advantage of this offer, you must be a first-time user registering a completely new PrizePicks account. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Once your account is verified and your qualifying $5 lineup is submitted, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account, ready to be used on tonight’s exciting MLB slate.
PrizePicks MLB Friday: Finding the Value
Whether you are fading a struggling pitching staff or relying on hot bats at the plate, tonight’s slate provides excellent opportunities for player projections. Let’s look beyond the raw numbers. Here is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field:
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Gerrit Cole
|N/A
|5.5
|Roki Sasaki
|N/A
|4.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|0.5
|N/A
|Cody Bellinger
|0.5
|N/A
|Ozzie Albies
|0.5
|N/A
|Steven Kwan
|0.5
|N/A
|Bryan Reynolds
|0.5
|N/A
|Josh Jung
|0.5
|N/A
Matchup Insights & Trends
When building your lineups, recent performance trends and situational contexts strongly suggest a few players are primed to eclipse their current lines:
Gerrit Cole: Cole’s strikeout projection sits at 5.5 tonight. While that might seem like a conservative line, the data points firmly toward playing more than the number. Cole has successfully eclipsed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts at Yankee Stadium, maintaining a strong average of 5.8 punchouts per game in that split. It does stand to reason that his recent mechanical tweaks are paying dividends. Official Prediction: Gerrit Cole MORE than 5.5 Strikeouts.
Matt Olson: Olson boasts a hits projection of 0.5, and the underlying metrics make playing more than this number a highly appealing value play. He has been locked in at Truist Park, securing a hit in four consecutive home games while producing an impressive 1.5 hits per game average during that stretch. Official Prediction: Matt Olson MORE than 0.5 Hits.
Steven Kwan & Josh Jung: Both Kwan and Jung are positioned perfectly to clear their 0.5 hits projections. We’ve seen time and time again that Kwan is a relentless contact hitter, eclipsing 0.5 hits in 12 of his last 14 contests (averaging 0.9 hits per game). Meanwhile, Jung enters his matchup riding a hot streak, having secured a hit in five of his last six games while boasting a 1.2 hits-per-game average during that window. Official Prediction: Steven Kwan & Josh Jung MORE than 0.5 Hits.
Forward-Looking Value: The Open Tournament
Another high-profile opportunity this weekend is The Open tournament. We put a lot of stock in finding longshot value before the public catches on. Pairing a solid MLB projection with a calculated play on a longshot at The Open is an exciting way to activate this offer with PrizePicks.
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $50 In Lineups
Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s MLB slate and beyond? Activating your PrizePicks promo is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in lineups:
- Create an Account: Click here to register as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all age and region requirements to be eligible.
- Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods.
- Play Your First Lineup: Build and submit a $5 play using the player projections of your choice.
Once you have completed these steps, you will activate your $50 in lineups. The best part of this offer is its straightforward nature—the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, the reward is yours to keep.