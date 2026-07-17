PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For MLB Friday Night Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP here, you can activate it by making a $5 play for tonight’s MLB games and unlock $50 in lineups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Confirmed On July 17th, 2026

Unlocking the PrizePicks promo code is a savvy move for new players looking to instantly build their bankroll without sweating the immediate variance of the sport. The welcome offer is as straightforward as it gets: new PrizePicks customers simply need to sign up, make a deposit, and make a $5 play to receive $50 in lineups. This reward is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, providing immediate value and peace of mind as you start building your lineups.

To take advantage of this offer, you must be a first-time user registering a completely new PrizePicks account. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Once your account is verified and your qualifying $5 lineup is submitted, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account, ready to be used on tonight’s exciting MLB slate.

PrizePicks MLB Friday: Finding the Value

Whether you are fading a struggling pitching staff or relying on hot bats at the plate, tonight’s slate provides excellent opportunities for player projections. Let’s look beyond the raw numbers. Here is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A 5.5 Roki Sasaki N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 0.5 N/A Steven Kwan 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A Josh Jung 0.5 N/A

Matchup Insights & Trends

When building your lineups, recent performance trends and situational contexts strongly suggest a few players are primed to eclipse their current lines:

Gerrit Cole: Cole’s strikeout projection sits at 5.5 tonight. While that might seem like a conservative line, the data points firmly toward playing more than the number. Cole has successfully eclipsed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts at Yankee Stadium, maintaining a strong average of 5.8 punchouts per game in that split. It does stand to reason that his recent mechanical tweaks are paying dividends. Official Prediction: Gerrit Cole MORE than 5.5 Strikeouts.

Matt Olson: Olson boasts a hits projection of 0.5, and the underlying metrics make playing more than this number a highly appealing value play. He has been locked in at Truist Park, securing a hit in four consecutive home games while producing an impressive 1.5 hits per game average during that stretch. Official Prediction: Matt Olson MORE than 0.5 Hits.

Steven Kwan & Josh Jung: Both Kwan and Jung are positioned perfectly to clear their 0.5 hits projections. We’ve seen time and time again that Kwan is a relentless contact hitter, eclipsing 0.5 hits in 12 of his last 14 contests (averaging 0.9 hits per game). Meanwhile, Jung enters his matchup riding a hot streak, having secured a hit in five of his last six games while boasting a 1.2 hits-per-game average during that window. Official Prediction: Steven Kwan & Josh Jung MORE than 0.5 Hits.

Forward-Looking Value: The Open Tournament

Another high-profile opportunity this weekend is The Open tournament. We put a lot of stock in finding longshot value before the public catches on. Pairing a solid MLB projection with a calculated play on a longshot at The Open is an exciting way to activate this offer with PrizePicks.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $50 In Lineups

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s MLB slate and beyond? Activating your PrizePicks promo is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in lineups:

Create an Account: Click here to register as a new user. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all age and region requirements to be eligible. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Build and submit a $5 play using the player projections of your choice.

Once you have completed these steps, you will activate your $50 in lineups. The best part of this offer is its straightforward nature—the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, the reward is yours to keep.