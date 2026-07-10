PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Cubs-Reds, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a new player looking to build your fantasy bankroll, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP unlocks a fantastic welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB slate. When you sign up here and play just $5, you get $50 in lineups—win or lose. It is the perfect way to get in on the action for tonight’s clash between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, or any other MLB matchup on the board this week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Lineups

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available to new users:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 10, 2026

Let’s break down exactly what we are working with here. By signing up as a new user with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and putting together a simple $5 lineup on any sports market—including tonight’s Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds game—you instantly trigger $50 in lineups.

The beauty of this offer is that you receive that $50 reward no matter what happens with your initial $5 play. As long as you are a brand-new PrizePicks customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and are physically located in a participating state, you have a real chance to turn a small start into a serious bankroll.

How to Use Your Lineups Today

We have a fantastic divisional showdown tonight. The Chicago Cubs (52-41) are heading down to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH, to face off against the Cincinnati Reds (42-50).

Cubs vs. Reds Projections and Analysis

Looking at the morning line and consensus odds, here are a few popular player projections to consider when building your lineups for today’s game:

Hunter Greene: Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 6.5 (Higher +100 / Lower -130)

Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 6.5 (Higher +100 / Lower -130) Shota Imanaga: Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 5.5 (Higher -118 / Lower -110)

Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 5.5 (Higher -118 / Lower -110) Ian Happ: Total Hits – 0.5 (Higher -152 / Lower +115)

Total Hits – 0.5 (Higher -152 / Lower +115) Michael Conforto: Total Hits – 0.5 (Higher -123 / Lower -108)

Total Hits – 0.5 (Higher -123 / Lower -108) Elly De La Cruz: Total Hits – 0.5 (Higher -242 / Lower +178)

When it comes to my own handicapping, I always eye the mound first. Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene presents an intriguing total at 6.5. Greene boasts an impressive 18.9 K/9 rate this season. Furthermore, the betting trends highlight his dominance at Great American Ball Park; he has eclipsed 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six home starts, averaging 7.8 punchouts per game in that span. Taking the higher side at +100 presents solid value and could be a fantastic key for a winning lineup.

On the flip side, Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga has his strikeout total set at 5.5. Imanaga carries an 8.738 K/9 rate with 100 total strikeouts on the season, but he has struggled slightly on the road recently, failing to surpass 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last seven away outings.

At the plate, Chicago Cubs designated hitter Michael Conforto is looking to record a hit against his opponents. Conforto has a great history of success against Cincinnati pitching, cashing in on his totals by recording at least one hit in five of his last six games against the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, his teammate Ian Happ offers an appealing higher play (-152), having surpassed 0.5 hits in 13 of his last 19 games. Stacking these two could be a savvy move for our lineups.

Sign Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code for $50 in Lineups

Getting started and claiming your $50 in lineups is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion before tonight’s first pitch:

Sign Up: Create a new account here. You must enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the initial registration process to qualify. Register Your Account: Provide standard personal information to verify your identity and complete the setup of your new account. Make a Deposit: Using one of the platform’s secure payment methods, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 into your account. Place Your Lineup: Create and submit a lineup for at least $5. You can use any of the player projections from tonight’s Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds game, or mix and match across different matchups. Claim Your $50 in Lineups: Once your $5 lineup is placed, $50 in lineups will be credited to your account. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on you receiving this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.