PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for 2026 Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The PrizePicks promo code WTOP is exactly what you need to elevate your strategy for the Home Run Derby. By registering for an account here and playing just $5, first-time players will receive $50 in lineups to kickstart their bankroll.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for HR Derby Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 13, 2026

The current PrizePicks promo code provides an exciting opportunity for fans looking to get in on the action and handicap the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby. By signing up and submitting a simple $5 play, users unlock $50 in lineups to boost their bankroll.

Please note that this welcome offer is exclusively for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, individuals must be first-time users who meet the necessary age requirements and are physically located within a participating state at the time of registration.

New Format for the 2026 Home Run Derby

Before we build our lineups, we need to understand the format. There is no timer and no outs. Hitters get 20 swings in Round 1, 15 swings in Round 2, and 15 swings in the Finals. Each swing counts toward a player’s total. If you homer on your last swing in any round, you keep going until you don’t hit a homer.

Tiebreakers are decided by Home Run Distance in Round 1, and three-swing swing-offs in Rounds 2 and 3. Just as in the past two Home Run Derby events in 2024 and 2025, the participants with the top four home run totals from that round will advance to the semifinals, where they’ll be seeded based on their first-round homer totals and face off head-to-head to determine the two finalists.

Projections for the First Round

When building your card, you will need to make decisions on the higher or lower side of these first-round totals:

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies): 14.5

14.5 Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays): 14.5

14.5 Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox): 9.5

9.5 Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals): 9.5

9.5 Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals): 9.5

9.5 Ben Rice (New York Yankees): 8.5

8.5 Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies): 8.5

8.5 Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox): 8.5

When I am handicapping these first-round totals, my strategy is to key in on the home-field advantage. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are swinging in front of their hometown Philadelphia Phillies crowd. With no timer and purely a swing allotment to worry about, power hitters who do not need to rush can thrive.

Schwarber’s total of 14.5 might seem high, but remember that a homer on the final swing keeps the round alive. If you are building a lineup, targeting the higher side of Schwarber’s or Harper’s projections could be a savvy move for a nice pay day.

How to Register Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

Securing your $50 in lineups ahead of the Derby is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here using your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all necessary age and region requirements to be eligible.

Register for a new account here using your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all necessary age and region requirements to be eligible. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, PrizePicks promo code WTOP is required to unlock the offer.

During the registration process, PrizePicks promo code is required to unlock the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit a Lineup: Place a $5 lineup to fulfill the final requirement.

Once your $5 lineup is locked in, you will automatically activate $50 in lineups.