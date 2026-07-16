PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in MLB Lineups Ahead of Mets-Phillies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s showdown between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies gives us a real chance to start the second half of the season with a fantasy bonus. By using the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new players who sign up here and play a simple $5 lineup on tonight’s ESPN-broadcasted game will instantly receive $50 in lineups.

We’re in this together, and this new-user exclusive is the perfect way to kickstart your account and build sophisticated strategies for tonight’s Mets-Phillies game or any other MLB matchups this weekend.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 16, 2026

First-time players can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer to kick off their daily fantasy sports experience. By utilizing the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, you just need to sign up and submit a simple $5 lineup to instantly receive $50 in lineups. Whether your initial lineup wins or falls short, that $50 is locked in and ready to help you build your bankroll.

To qualify for this lucrative “Play $5, Get $50” promotion, you must be a brand-new customer on the platform, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once those criteria are satisfied, you can freely use your funds to submit lineups for tonight’s New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies matchup or any other upcoming contests on the board.

Make More/Less Lineups for Mets-Phillies

Tonight, we’re looking at the New York Mets (40-57) traveling to face the Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. This matchup is scheduled for 7 pm ET, with a national television broadcast provided by ESPN.

Pitching Totals for Scott and Nola

Christian Scott: Pitcher Strikeouts Totals – More than / Less than 5.5

Pitcher Strikeouts Totals – More than / Less than 5.5 Aaron Nola: Pitcher Strikeouts Totals – More than / Less than 5.5

When I’m handicapping a game like this, I immediately look at the pitching projections. New York Mets probable starter Christian Scott carries a consensus line of 5.5 strikeouts. Scott brings a stellar 10.833 K/9 rate into this matchup, having tallied 65 total strikeouts over 54 innings pitched this season. With his high strikeout upside, leaning toward the “More than” presents a mathematically backed option for your lineups.

On the other side, Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola also faces a strikeout total set at 5.5. Nola has logged 102 strikeouts across 97 innings pitched, maintaining a strong 9.464 K/9. Despite carrying a 5.753 ERA, his ability to generate swings and misses remains intact. The “More than” for Nola is an appealing value play if you expect him to handle the bulk of the pitching load tonight. I’m placing these totals into my own lineups because the stats heavily favor a strikeout-heavy duel.

How to Apply the PrizePicks Promo Code

Unlocking your $50 in lineups is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim the promotion before tonight’s Mets vs. Phillies game:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Apply the Promo Code: Ensure you enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineups: Play a $5 lineup on any available market.

Once your $5 play is locked in, the $50 in lineups will be activated. The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—whether you win or lose, the $50 is yours to keep building those winning strategies.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.