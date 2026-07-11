PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for World Cup, UFC 329 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP offer here, you will be able to get $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for World Cup or UFC 329 tonight.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 World Cup, UFC Offer

Before locking in your picks for the upcoming England vs. Norway and Switzerland vs. Argentina fixtures, analyzing the baseline value of this welcome offer is essential. The mechanics are simple for new players looking to capitalize on World Cup action:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Confirmed On July 11th, 2026

Getting started requires minimal initial risk. By inputting the PrizePicks promo code during registration, new PrizePicks customers lock in $50 in lineups just by making an initial $5 play. Whether that qualifying $5 lineup wins or loses, the additional $50 in lineups is credited directly to your account, expanding your flexibility as you build lineups for the World Cup quarterfinals and UFC 329.

Please note that eligibility rules apply: the offer is strictly for new PrizePicks customers who have never created an account, meet the minimum age parameters, and are physically located in a state where the platform legally operates.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

While building your lineups for the quarterfinal stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, analyzing individual player projections is the most effective way to identify mathematical edges. The table below outlines the top three players from each squad in the England vs. Norway and Switzerland vs. Argentina matches.

Player (Team) Opponent Goals Erling Haaland (NOR) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Jorgen Strand Larsen (NOR) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Alexander Sorloth (NOR) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Jude Bellingham (ENG) Norway Higher/Lower 0.5 Marcus Rashford (ENG) Norway Higher/Lower 0.5 Anthony Gordon (ENG) Norway Higher/Lower 0.5 Lautaro Martinez (ARG) Switzerland Higher/Lower 0.5 Julian Alvarez (ARG) Switzerland Higher/Lower 0.5 Jose Manuel Lopez (ARG) Switzerland Higher/Lower 0.5 Breel Embolo (SUI) Argentina Higher/Lower 0.5 Cedric Itten (SUI) Argentina Higher/Lower 0.5 Johan Manzambi (SUI) Argentina Higher/Lower 0.5

Analyzing these numbers reveals distinct expectations. For instance, Erling Haaland is always a prime candidate to find the back of the net, even though Norway is an overall underdog in this match. New users can parse these projections, construct an optimal lineup, and use their initial $5 play to unlock $50 in lineups for the rest of the tournament.

Maximizing Value: Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor

While the World Cup commands global attention, sports fans should also look at the highly anticipated fight between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor. There is not much relevant data for this fight, as McGregor is fighting for the first time since 2021. When integrating mixed martial arts into your daily fantasy portfolio, you can leverage your $50 in lineups by pairing soccer statistics with projections for the Holloway vs. McGregor fight.

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to attack the World Cup quarterfinal slate? Claiming this welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to activate the promotion:

Register Your Account: Click here to create a new profile. You will be required to provide standard personal information for identity verification. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to secure the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, access the cashier to deposit a minimum of $10 utilizing any of the platform’s secure payment networks. Place Your Qualifying Play: Construct and submit a minimum $5 lineup. You can utilize player projections from any of the upcoming quarterfinal fixtures.

Once your $5 play is finalized, the $50 in lineups will activate and hit your account immediately. The outcome of your initial $5 lineup has zero impact on this offer—you receive the full $50 in lineups whether your first play wins or loses.

Please note: This promotion is strictly limited to new users who have never created a PrizePicks account. All players must meet the required age restrictions and be physically located in an eligible region where PrizePicks operates.