PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for the World Cup and MLB

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Today’s 3rd place playoff between France and England offers a real chance for a nice pay day. If you are looking to elevate your action and move beyond simple strategies, you are in luck. By using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can simply sign up here and play $5 to get $50 in lineups.

It is the perfect opportunity to jump into the trenches and build your daily fantasy sports strategy for today’s highly anticipated matchup, and those $50 in lineups can be used for the final on Sunday or MLB. We are in this together, so let’s dive into how you can capitalize on this offer.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for the Last World Cup Games

Before France and England face off on the pitch, I want to make sure you have all the details needed to claim your $50 in lineups. Here is a quick overview of the welcome offer available for this massive World Cup clash:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is the smartest way to start handicapping the France vs. England matchup. I always look for ways to maximize my bankroll before kickoff, and activating the WTOP promo code does exactly that. Simply complete your registration and play $5 to receive your $50 in lineups, giving you plenty of extra ammunition to use on this thrilling World Cup contest.

Please note that this generous offer comes with a few restrictions. It is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers who have never created an account before. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to qualify for the $50 in lineups.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

If you are looking for inspiration on how to utilize your $50 in lineups, the anytime goalscorer market offers plenty of exciting options for the 3rd place playoff. When I’m building my lineups, I love looking for some serious value. Whether we want to back an established superstar or an emerging talent to find the back of the net, checking the totals and projections is key to a solid strategy.

Here is a look at the anytime goalscorer projections for some of the top players taking the pitch in the France vs. England matchup:

Kylian Mbappe: −190

Harry Kane: +110

Ivan Toney: +140

Ollie Watkins: +140

Marcus Thuram: +155

Ousmane Dembele: +155

Jean-Philippe Mateta: +160

Bradley Barcola: +230

Desire Doue: +230

These projections give us a great foundation for our strategy. With the exclusive PrizePicks promo code activated, you can confidently use your initial $5 play to back any of these standout goalscorers and unlock your $50 in lineups for the rest of the World Cup action.

Score $50 in Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the France vs. England World Cup clash is a simple and straightforward process. I’m setting up my lineups right alongside you, so follow these steps to ensure you lock in your offer:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Create your strategy and submit a $5 lineup on the France vs. England matchup or any other available market.

The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your lineup wins or loses, PrizePicks will credit your account with the $50 in lineups.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.