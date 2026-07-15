PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for England vs. Argentina World Cup Semifinal

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans, if you’re looking to add a little extra sweat to the FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina, we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day. Register here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in lineups.

Whether you’re locking in your player projections for today’s massive showdown between England and Argentina, or looking ahead to the final, there is nothing better than boosting your account right from the jump.

Finish the World Cup with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Before we start handicapping the semifinals and finalizing our daily fantasy projections, let’s break down the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Getting started is quick and easy, giving us extra firepower for the rest of the tournament.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 15, 2026

Claiming the PrizePicks promo code is a straightforward strategy I always recommend when trying to get an edge on the slate. By simply signing up and placing a $5 play, you will receive $50 in lineups added directly to your account. This gives you the flexibility to chase those bigger payouts when you lock in your daily fantasy projections for the upcoming England vs. Argentina clash.

Just remember that this welcome offer is strictly for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 play is locked, your $50 in lineups will be ready to roll on any eligible player projections for this highly anticipated World Cup semifinal.

Player Projections for England vs. Argentina

If you want to know where I’m looking to place my initial $5 play to unlock that $50 in lineups, today’s matchup gives us plenty of exciting angles. Here are some of the most popular markets for the match:

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Harry Kane (ENG) 0.5 Shots on Target Lionel Messi (ARG) 0.5 Goals Emiliano Martinez (ARG) 1.5 Goalie Saves Jude Bellingham (ENG) 0.5 Goals

These markets act as a fantastic baseline when handicapping our daily fantasy slates. New users can apply their initial $5 play on their favorite projections for this showdown, and instantly secure their $50 in lineups for the rest of the tournament.

How to Sign Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches with me for the FIFA World Cup semifinal? Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly simple. Follow these steps to secure your $50 in lineups before kickoff:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). During registration, you must enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Place a $5 play on any available player projections. Whether you are building a slate entirely around the England vs. Argentina match or mixing in players from other sports, this initial play will trigger your reward.

The absolute best part of this promotion? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on receiving the offer. Win or lose that first contest, the $50 in lineups will be credited to your account.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.