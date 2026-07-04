Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for Canada-Morocco, World Cup Games

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As the World Cup heats up now that we are onto the Round of 16, new users excited for the action can use this link here to redeem a $50 sign-up bonus via the Polymarket promo code WTOP.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Saturday World Cup Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 4th, 2026

Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in maximizing early capital, and new Polymarket customers can kick off today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 action by claiming a generous $50 sign-up bonus. With multiple high-stakes playoff matchups on the schedule—including Canada taking on Morocco and Paraguay matching up with France—this welcome offer gives users incredible flexibility. You can apply your bonus funds to trade across any of the day’s scheduled World Cup matches, allowing you to diversify your predictions and seek out market inefficiencies as the tournament progresses.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform. The $50 bonus will successfully unlock once you have completed an initial deposit of at least $20. It does stand to reason that this offer is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Saturday on These Matches

It is never too early to look at the consensus percentages and identify where the true value lies. You can apply your Polymarket sign-up bonus to either of today’s thrilling FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matchups. Below is a breakdown of the implied win probabilities for each possible outcome—a home team win, a draw, or an away team win—giving you a clearer picture of how each side stacks up before taking the pitch. We’ve seen time and time again that understanding these baseline numbers is the key to spotting a solid longshot prediction.

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Canada vs Morocco 20.1% 29.2% 56.5% Paraguay vs France 6.2% 14.7% 84.6%

Looking at the board, France is heavily favored at 84.6%, making them a standard, reliable trade. However, for those hunting for a longshot value play, backing a Canada win (20.1%) or even a draw (29.2%) against Morocco offers an intriguing narrative. The percentages suggest Morocco is the clear favorite (56.5%), but in knockout soccer, taking a calculated position against the grain often yields the best value.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Once you have successfully activated your account, your $50 bonus can be deployed across any of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches on the schedule today. Whether you are eyeing Morocco’s clash with Canada or looking to trade on France’s heavy advantage over Paraguay, this welcome offer gives new users the ultimate flexibility to make predictions on their game—or games—of choice.

To get started and secure your bonus funds, simply follow these required activation steps:

Download the App: Download the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting valid proof of identification. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

As soon as your initial $20 deposit clears and the promo code WTOP is verified, your $50 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and ready to use on today’s high-stakes World Cup playoff trades.