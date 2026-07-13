Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Home Run Derby Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the MLB All-Star break here, it is time to gear up for the Home Run Derby tonight, and there is no better way to get ready than with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here for a $50 bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified July 13th, 2026

New Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on tonight’s Home Run Derby can instantly expand their bankroll with a $50 sign-up bonus. To qualify, users must be 18 or older and physically located in a state where Polymarket operates. Once an account is verified, depositing a minimum of $20 unlocks the bonus funds. This limited-time promotion allows first-time users to mitigate risk while taking advantage of the unique prediction markets surrounding tonight’s derby.

2026 Home Run Derby Preview

Before deploying your bonus, understanding the structural changes to tonight’s Home Run Derby is crucial. Major League Baseball has introduced a new format that fundamentally alters the optimal betting strategy. There is no longer a timer or “outs.” Instead, batters operate on a fixed swing allotment: 20 swings in Round 1, 15 swings in Round 2, and 15 swings in the Finals. Every swing counts toward a player’s total, regardless of the result. Furthermore, if a player hits a home run on their final allotted swing in any round, they continue hitting until they fail to clear the fence.

In the first round, the four hitters with the highest home run totals advance to the semifinals. Tiebreakers hinge on maximum home run distance for Round 1, and three-swing “swing-offs” for subsequent rounds.

The contestants for tonight’s Home Run Derby are listed below, along with their home run totals so far this season and their chances to win the event, according to Polymarket:

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies): 32 HR / 22%

(Philadelphia Phillies): 32 HR / 22% Ben Rice (New York Yankees): 28 HR / 11%

(New York Yankees): 28 HR / 11% Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays): 27 HR / 18%

(Tampa Bay Rays): 27 HR / 18% Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals): 22 HR / 12%

(St. Louis Cardinals): 22 HR / 12% Willson Contreras (Boston Red Sox): 20 HR / 6%

(Boston Red Sox): 20 HR / 6% Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies): 20 HR / 10%

(Philadelphia Phillies): 20 HR / 10% Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox): 20 HR / 16%

(Chicago White Sox): 20 HR / 16% Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals): 14 HR / 13%

Schwarber enters as the favorite to win in front of the hometown Phillies fanbase, but the fixed-swing format could easily benefit sluggers like Caminero, who has also posted elite power numbers this season.

Redeem Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

For users ready to convert this data into an actionable wager for tonight’s Home Run Derby, claiming the Polymarket promotion requires a few standard steps. Follow this logical sequence to verify your account and secure the bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information to establish your user profile. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to authenticate and secure the account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the specific Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Fund Your Account: Execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially trigger the bonus funds.

Once the deposit successfully clears, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account, providing an immediate bankroll boost as you analyze the board for tonight’s Home Run Derby.