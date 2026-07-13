Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Home Run Derby Predictions

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New customers can use the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on the MLB Home Run Derby tonight. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Bonus

Before the AL American League and NL National League take the field in Philadelphia, review the core offer details below to ensure you are fully prepared to claim your bonus:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 13th, 2026

This promotional offer is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers looking to capitalize on the upcoming events at Citizens Bank Park, from the Home Run Derby to the highly anticipated clash between the American League and National League. By taking advantage of this offer, new users can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use as these star-studded rosters face off.

To qualify for the promotion, the bonus will be unlocked after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20 into their newly created account. Please note that to successfully claim this offer and execute trades on these events, individuals must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby Format and Winner Predictions

Before trading on the action, it is vital to understand the new Home Run Derby format debuting at Citizens Bank Park. The 2026 event eliminates the timer and “outs” entirely, creating a purely swing-based competition. Here is how the structure works:

Round 1: 20 swings per player

20 swings per player Round 2: 15 swings

15 swings Finals: 15 swings

Every swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it results in a home run or not. However, if a player hits a home run on their final swing in any round, they will keep going until they fail to hit one. There is no bonus round and no bracket for the first round. Tiebreakers are decided by home run distance in Round 1, and a three-swing swing-off for Rounds 2 and 3. Just as in the 2024 and 2025 events, the participants with the top four home run totals from Round 1 will advance to the semifinals. They will be seeded based on their first-round totals (No. 1 vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists.

Based on the market, here are the current win probabilities and market pricing to help you make your predictions on who will take the crown:

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber: 22.7%

22.7% Rays’ Junior Caminero: 19.0%

19.0% White Sox Munetaka Murakami: 17.4%

17.4% Royals’ Jac Caglianone: 13.3%

13.3% Cardinals’ Jordan Walker: 13.3%

13.3% Phillies’ Bryce Harper: 10.5%

10.5% Yankees’ Ben Rice: 10.0%

10.0% Red Sox Willson Contreras: 8.3%

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting ready to trade on the MLB Home Run Derby or back the AL or NL in the All-Star Game? Claiming your promotional offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to get started:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the necessary security checks. Apply the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit of $20 or more clears, your $50 bonus offer will be activated and ready to use for the upcoming MLB festivities.