Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, World Cup Predictions

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The Polymarket promo code WTOP secures a $50 bonus to use for tonight’s Mets vs. Phillies game and the World Cup action this weekend. Get started here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Bonus Wednesday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 16th, 2026

Polymarket Offer Details

This exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers looking to make predictions on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets. By taking advantage of this offer, first-time users can claim a $50 sign-up bonus to boost their available capital ahead of the first pitch. Please note that to participate, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

To successfully unlock the promotion, your $50 bonus will be awarded after you make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your new account. Once that qualifying deposit clears, your bonus funds become available, giving you extra flexibility to trade shares on either the Phillies or the Mets in this classic National League showdown.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Team Win Probability Philadelphia Phillies 55.75% New York Mets 48.08%

When evaluating which team offers the better prediction, we put a lot of stock in contextual factors beyond just the raw numbers. The Phillies enter with a solid 54-43 overall record and an implied win probability of 55.75%. They are backed by an unapologetically vocal Philly crowd that thrives on booing opposing players and creating a relentlessly hostile atmosphere. Furthermore, there is underlying stability for Philadelphia, as interim manager Don Mattingly recently expressed his desire to stay on full-time beyond 2026. This team is clearly fired up, as evidenced by the recent ejections of pitching coach Caleb Cotham and infield coach Bobby Dickerson during a heated review against the Reds.

Conversely, it does stand to reason that the Mets (40-57) are looking toward the future rather than the present. They are firmly positioned as sellers ahead of the late-July deadline, with rumors swirling around the availability of assets like Francisco Alvarez, Clay Holmes, Bo Bichette, and Brooks Raley. Adding newly drafted pitcher Carson Wiggins to their system only confirms their front office’s focus on 2027 contention. While trading on the longshot Mets at a 48.08% implied probability offers a slightly higher return, the Phillies’ stronger win-loss profile and cohesive clubhouse dynamic make them the definitive value play today.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take a position on the upcoming Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets game? Follow these simple steps to claim your Polymarket promotion:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to officially activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, your promotion will be activated, and you will be ready to start trading and making your data-driven predictions!