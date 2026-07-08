Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for July 8 MLB Action, Including Braves-Pirates, Yankees-Rays

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Wednesday features a fun and full MLB slate to dive into, and all new users can use this link here to redeem a $50 bonus for these games and more with the Polymarket promo code WTOP.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB Bonus Wednesday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 8th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a generous $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing the high-profile American League clash between the New York Yankees (50-41) and the Tampa Bay Rays (53-36) or looking to trade on the matchup between the Atlanta Braves (52-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-45), this bonus offers an excellent way to increase your capital for today’s action.

To unlock this reward, simply create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that this offer is strictly available for new Polymarket customers only. Additionally, to participate and successfully claim the $50 bonus, all players must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability ATL @ PIT ATL -100 / PIT -119 ATL 47.9% / PIT 52.1% NYY @ TB NYY +110 / TB -131 NYY 45.6% / TB 54.4%

Looking closely at the NYY @ TB matchup, New York offers intriguing value as the underdog. The Yankees boast a superior pitching staff with a 3.40 team ERA compared to Tampa Bay’s 3.76 mark. Additionally, New York’s offense has produced more total runs (436) than the Rays (403), despite Tampa Bay holding a higher overall batting average (.257 to .234). The Yankees are also navigating midseason trade rumors, with the front office reportedly pursuing Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers to add a right-handed bat to their lineup, emphasizing their push to upgrade the roster.

In the other contest, the Pirates enter as slight favorites over the Braves. Pittsburgh’s lineup has been highly productive, plating 487 runs with a .766 OPS, outpacing Atlanta’s 441 runs and .727 OPS. However, the Braves maintain a distinct advantage on the mound, carrying a 3.65 team ERA and a 1.24 WHIP against the Pirates’ 4.27 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Atlanta is also establishing a new clubhouse rhythm this season under manager Walt Weiss, who took over leadership to bring continuity to the organization. Predicting this game may simply come down to whether you trust Atlanta’s pitching or Pittsburgh’s bats.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action for today’s MLB slate? Activating your Polymarket offer is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to set up your account and claim the bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when registering. Make a Deposit: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, you will be ready to jump into the markets and start trading on any of today’s exciting MLB matchups.