Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for England vs. Argentina World Cup Predictions

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Get excited for the final of the two World Cup semifinal matchups today in England vs. Argentina with a $50 bonus after redeeming the Polymarket promo code WTOP. Get started here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 England-Argentina Bonus

If you are ready to make your predictions for this crucial World Cup semifinal, grabbing your welcome offer is straightforward. Review the key details for the current promotion below before forecasting the matchup:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 15th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new Polymarket customers who want to get involved in the upcoming FIFA World Cup semifinal action between England and Argentina. By opting into this offer, first-time users are guaranteed a $50 sign-up bonus, providing a significant boost to their starting balance right as the tournament reaches its most critical stages.

Unlocking your reward is a quick and simple process. Once your account is fully registered, you will need to make an initial deposit of at least $20. As soon as that minimum deposit is processed, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account, equipping you with additional funds to trade shares on either England or Argentina on the soccer pitch. To be eligible to claim this offer, all users must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on England vs Argentina

If you plan to use your welcome bonus on today’s semifinal matchup, you can trade shares on any of the three primary outcomes. Because soccer matches can end without a winner after regular time, prediction markets offer a three-way market for the result: an England win, an Argentina win, or a draw.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where users buy “Yes” or “No” shares that pay out $1.00 if the outcome is correct. Therefore, the odds are represented by the price of a “Yes” share in cents, which directly translates to the market’s implied probability for that outcome.

Here are the current lines for the match:

Outcome Polymarket Odds Probability (%) England Win 35.9¢ 35.9% Draw 32.9¢ 32.9% Argentina Win 31.1¢ 31.1%

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus ahead of the England versus Argentina semifinal is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your $50 bonus, follow these step-by-step instructions to set up your new account and activate the offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the official Polymarket app to your mobile device.

Start by downloading the official Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth.

Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Submit the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account in accordance with regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into this exclusive World Cup welcome offer.

During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code to opt into this exclusive World Cup welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial $20 deposit is processed, your $50 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, giving you extra funds to use on the prediction markets for today’s massive matchup.