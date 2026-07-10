Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games This Weekend

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As the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals arrive with a thrilling slate of games, new customers can utilize the Polymarket promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus to use on these games, including Spain vs. Belgium tonight. Sign up using this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Spain-Belgium Bonus Friday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 10th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer just in time for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. By registering for a new account, you can secure a $50 sign-up bonus to use throughout this exciting round of the tournament. Whether you are looking to back Spain against Belgium or favor England in their clash against Norway, this bonus gives you the ultimate flexibility to spread your trades across any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule.

To claim this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform. The $50 bonus is automatically unlocked after you successfully make an initial deposit of at least $20 into your account. Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket for Spain vs. Belgium Predictions Today

The quarterfinal round of the FIFA World Cup brings tightly contested matchups, presenting an ideal opportunity to utilize your Polymarket welcome bonus. If you are assessing where to place your predictions, checking the win probabilities for the upcoming fixtures can help guide your approach.

Below are the implied win probabilities for the two high-profile quarterfinals on the schedule, featuring all three potential outcomes for each matchup:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Spain vs Belgium 62.2% 25.6% 18.3%

Spain Moneyline vs. Belgium

Handicapping a staunch defense is always a smart starting point. Spain has been flawless, conceding zero goals across five matches while scoring nine. Mikel Oyarzabal anchors the Spanish attack with four goals. While they face a Belgian squad featuring Romelu Lukaku (three goals), taking Spain on the moneyline provides a reliable foundation for our daily wager

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your sign-up bonus in time for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification for verification purposes. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account to activate the offer.

Once activated, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account and can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule today or throughout this current round. This gives new users the ultimate flexibility to make predictions on their game—or games—of choice as the tournament continues to unfold.