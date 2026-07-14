Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Bonus For France-Spain Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you will be a $20 deposit away from securing $50 in bonuses for France vs. Spain today.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 14th, 2026

If you are predicting today’s highly anticipated France vs. Spain semifinal, the current Polymarket promo code is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers looking to get in on the action. Whenever I’m mapping out my strategy for a massive World Cup matchup, I always look for ways to maximize value, and this welcome promotion grants a guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus to bulk up your trading portfolio before the opening kickoff.

Unlocking this offer is incredibly straightforward. Once your new account is successfully registered, you just need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 to trigger that $50 bonus. Just remember, to qualify for this promotion and chase those bigger payouts, participants must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today On France vs. Spain

Outcome Probability (%) France Win 41% Draw 30% Spain Win 30%

The pre-match implied probabilities listed above outline a potentially tight battle today. Your initial $50 in bonuses will be universally applicable to any of these markets. As an example, let’s say you want to predict a France victory today. Once you complete that initial trade, you will have the ability to sell your position at any moment. As an example, let’s say France takes a quick 2-0 lead in the match. That would create an opportunity for you to sell your position for a profit. This is also the case for if you want to predict a regulation draw or Spain victory. Additionally, you can look into more niche markets with Polymarket, like the spread, total, and several other options.

Steps To Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this massive France vs. Spain showdown is a breeze. Let’s walk through the exact steps we need to take to secure your $50 sign-up bonus before the action kicks off in Arlington, TX:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process to create your new account. You will be asked to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. This will include your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address and more. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory requirements. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20. This fully activates the offer and instantly secures your $50 bonus.

Once we knock out these easy steps, your newly funded account will be locked and loaded for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup. Let’s get out there and find a nice pay day with Polymarket!