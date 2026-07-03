Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Bonus for Argentina-Cape Verde Trades

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Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on all World Cup predictions today, including the Argentina match. This link here gets you started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 World Cup Bonus Friday

As you prepare to make your picks for the FIFA World Cup Round of 32—featuring highly anticipated playoff matchups like Cape Verde vs. Argentina and Ghana vs. Colombia—make sure to claim your welcome bonus. Review the details of the current Polymarket sign-up offer below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 3rd, 2026

Offer Overview

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer to receive a $50 sign-up bonus. To unlock this reward, you simply need to create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to first-time users who are 18 years of age or older and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state.

Once your $50 bonus is credited, it can be applied to any of the multiple FIFA World Cup games on the schedule, giving you total flexibility across the daily matchups. As the tournament moves into the high-stakes Round of 32 playoff phase, you can use your newly acquired bonus funds to make your predictions for highly anticipated games, whether you are backing Cape Verde against Argentina or predicting the outcome between Ghana and Colombia.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today on Argentina vs. Cape Verde

You can apply your $50 Polymarket bonus to any of the highly anticipated matches in the Round of 32. Below is a look at the win probabilities for the upcoming playoff slate to help you decide how to allocate your welcome funds for your predictions.

Because soccer matches can end in a tie at the end of regular time, the three-way probabilities account for a home win, a draw, and an away win.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Argentina vs. Cape Verde 87.0% 12.7% 5.2%

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your funds before the Round of 32 matchups get underway:

Download the App: Search for and download the Polymarket app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the promotion.

Once your account is set up and your deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited. You can use these bonus funds to make trades across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for this round. Whether you want to focus your predictions on the showdown between Argentina and Cape Verde, the clash between Colombia and Ghana, or spread your bonus across multiple playoff games, this offer gives you the ultimate flexibility to get involved with your matchups of choice.