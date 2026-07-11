Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 UFC 329 Bonus for McGregor-Holloway Trades

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Polymarket promo code WTOP gives new users a $50 sign-up bonus for UFC 329 on Saturday night. New users can dive into a massive UFC 329 card headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway by activating the code during registration (get started here). Below, we break down how the promo works, current UFC 329 market odds, and step-by-step instructions for claiming your bonus Thegives new users afor UFC 329 on Saturday night. New users can dive into a massive UFC 329 card headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway by activating the code during registration (get started here). Below, we break down how the promo works, current UFC 329 market odds, and step-by-step instructions for claiming your bonus here

What Is the Polymarket Promo Code for UFC 329?

The Polymarket promo code for UFC 329 tonight is WTOP. This code unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus for all new users who register and make a qualifying deposit.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit Required $20 Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

The details of the promo are straightforward: new Polymarket customers can get a $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s UFC 329 card headlined by the McGregor vs. Holloway fight. The bonus can be applied to any of the multiple UFC 329 fights on the schedule, giving users maximum flexibility when making trades across the day’s events.

To unlock the $50 bonus, users must make an initial deposit of at least $20, be 18 years of age or older, and be located in an eligible Polymarket state. Whether you plan to focus entirely on the main event showdown between McGregor and Holloway or intend to utilize Polymarket for all your UFC 329 predictions, this promotion provides excellent initial value for first-time users.

UFC 329 Odds: Market Percentages and Fight Analysis

Saturday night features an incredible UFC 329 card. Below are the implied win probabilities derived from the current Polymarket odds for two of the biggest upcoming fights.

McGregor vs. Holloway Odds

Fight (Weight Class) Fighter 1 Win % Fighter 2 Win % Welterweight (Main Event) Conor McGregor (35.5%) Max Holloway (70.1%) Lightweight (Co-Main) Benoît Saint Denis (61.5%) Paddy Pimblett (44.6%)

Main Event Breakdown: McGregor vs. Holloway

In the main event, the market positions Max Holloway as a significant favorite with a 70.1% implied probability of victory, meaning traders expect his volume-heavy striking to dictate the pace against Conor McGregor. McGregor’s 35.5% implied probability reflects concerns about his inactivity and questions about whether he can maintain the same power and speed that defined his earlier career. Holloway’s cardio, output, and recent form give him a clear edge in the eyes of the market.

Co-Main Event Breakdown: Saint Denis vs. Pimblett

The lightweight co-main event presents a tighter market. Benoît Saint Denis holds a 61.5% probability edge, suggesting traders favor his aggressive grappling and finishing ability over Paddy Pimblett’s scrambling and submission game. This matchup is expected to be more competitive, with Pimblett’s unorthodox style creating uncertainty in the outcome.

Before finalizing any of your combat sports trades, make sure to browse Polymarket for all UFC 329 predictions to find the best market positions.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for UFC 329

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a simple, step-by-step process.

Download the App: Begin by downloading the Polymarket application to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information and submitting your required proof of identification. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully activate the offer.

Once activated, your $50 bonus will be unlocked and ready for use across any of the UFC 329 fights on the schedule tonight. Whether you want to put your bonus toward the main event between McGregor and Holloway, make a trade on the Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett co-main event, or spread your picks across the entire card, this offer gives you complete flexibility to trade on your events of choice.

Is Polymarket Legal in the United States?

Yes, Polymarket is legal and accessible in most U.S. states for users who are 18 years of age or older. Users must verify their identity and location during sign-up. Polymarket operates as a prediction market platform where users buy and sell shares tied to outcomes of real-world events, including UFC fights. The platform is distinct from traditional sportsbooks and is regulated differently. Always check your state’s specific eligibility requirements before registering.

UFC 329 McGregor vs. Holloway: What You Need to Know

UFC 329 takes place on Saturday night and features one of the most anticipated fight cards of 2026. The main event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway is a rematch years in the making. McGregor previously defeated Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013, but Holloway has since evolved into one of the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history. Now meeting at welterweight, both fighters bring dramatically different skill sets than their first encounter.

Key storylines heading into UFC 329:

McGregor’s return: Conor McGregor enters the Octagon looking to prove he can still compete at the highest level against elite strikers.

Conor McGregor enters the Octagon looking to prove he can still compete at the highest level against elite strikers. Holloway’s momentum: Max Holloway is riding high after a string of dominant performances and aims to avenge his only early-career loss.

Max Holloway is riding high after a string of dominant performances and aims to avenge his only early-career loss. Weight class implications: The welterweight bout allows both fighters to compete without extreme weight cuts, potentially favoring their natural sizes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Polymarket promo code for UFC 329 tonight?

The current Polymarket promo code for UFC 329 is WTOP, which unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus for new users who deposit at least $20.

How much is the Polymarket sign-up bonus?

New users who enter promo code WTOP receive a $50 bonus after making a minimum deposit of $20 during registration.