Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 MLB Friday Night Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you utilize the Polymarket promo code WTOP to start a new account here, you will be able to deposit $20 to get $50 in bonuses before tonight’s loaded MLB slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified July 17th, 2026

Offer Overview

As new Polymarket customers, we can kick off our handicapping journey with a lucrative $50 sign-up bonus to use on today’s baseball slate. To unlock this extra capital, simply register your account and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new users who are 18 years of age or older and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state.

Once your account is funded and your $50 bonus is unlocked, we’ll be perfectly positioned to dive into today’s exciting MLB action. Whether you are looking to trade shares on the prime-time interleague clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, or you want to predict the outcome of the Texas Rangers’ visit to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves, this sign-up bonus provides the perfect foundation to chase a nice pay day and build out a winning daily prediction portfolio.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability LAD @ NYY LAD 53% / NYY 48% PIT @ CLE PIT 46% / CLE 55% TEX @ ATL TEX 42% / ATL 59%

If you are looking to capitalize on today’s slate, let’s look at the math. A $20 trade on the heaviest favorite, the Atlanta Braves, would yield a smaller payout compared to a successful trade on an underdog like the Texas Rangers or Pittsburgh Pirates.

When finding the best trades, I’m closely watching the marquee Dodgers vs. Yankees matchup. It’s a classic strength-versus-strength showdown. The Dodgers hold a distinct offensive edge, boasting a .777 overall team OPS compared to the Yankees’ .741 mark. However, New York counters with a sturdier pitching staff, carrying a 3.39 overall ERA against Los Angeles’ 3.56. Meanwhile, the Guardians look like the safer play in their contest against the Pirates. Cleveland leans on a reliable pitching staff with a 3.71 ERA, outclassing a Pittsburgh rotation and bullpen that has combined for a 4.32 ERA this season.

Trade On The Open Golf Tournament

While baseball offers plenty of value today, don’t forget that we can also use our prediction portfolio to get in on the action in golf. Handicapping the links requires a slightly different strategy than betting the diamond, but finding the right value on a sleeper pick or backing a top contender can lead to a really nice pay day. The Open tournament is underway, and you can use your $50 in bonuses to trade on this major tournament.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Bonus

To take advantage of this exclusive promotion, be sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering your new account. Getting started is simple—just follow these steps to activate the offer before today’s first pitch:

Create an Account: Register your new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to secure your profile. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to fully activate the offer.

Once your account is set up and funded, we will be ready to trade on today’s MLB slate and beyond!