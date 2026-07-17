Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 MLB Bonus for Dodgers-Yankees, All MLB Predictions Tonight

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Sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 bonus to use on all MLB games tonight, including an awesome matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees. Sign up here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Dodgers-Yankees Bonus

Here is a look at the full details of the offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

For new Polymarket customers looking to build their portfolios ahead of tonight’s MLB action, the latest Polymarket promo code unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus. Whether you are predicting the outcome of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees matchup, or targeting other games like the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox visiting the Toronto Blue Jays, this bonus provides an immediate boost.

To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be 18 years or older, physically located in an eligible Polymarket state, and registering for the first time. Simply create your new account and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Once your deposit clears, the $50 bonus will automatically unlock, ready for your MLB predictions.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Probability LAD @ NYY 50.00% / 50.00% PIT @ CLE 46.72% / 53.28% CHW @ TOR 45.33% / 54.67%

If you are looking to trade $20 on the board’s heaviest favorite today, predicting a Toronto Blue Jays (-132) victory would yield $15.15 in profit. Conversely, taking a chance on the biggest underdog, the Chicago White Sox (+112), would net a $22.40 return on a $20 trade if they pull off the road upset.

When analyzing the biggest matchups on the slate, the data reveals a few compelling angles. In the Dodgers-Yankees clash, Los Angeles boasts a superior 61-36 record and greater offensive firepower with 476 RBIs compared to New York’s 441. However, the Yankees (54-42) hold a slight pitching advantage, sporting a 3.392 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.555.

Meanwhile, despite the White Sox being positioned with a lower probability of winning against Toronto, Chicago actually brings the better record (50-45 vs. 45-51) into the matchup. The White Sox also outpace the Blue Jays offensively with 435 RBIs to 376, and their pitching staff has maintained a marginally better 4.115 ERA over Toronto’s 4.131, making them a highly appealing trade opportunity.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and ready for use. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, you will be all set to start trading on today’s MLB slate and beyond.