Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 for France-Morocco World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The best Polymarket promo code available right now is WTOP. New users who sign up and deposit at least $20 receive a $50 bonus instantly. Use it today on France vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals or any other active market.

What Is the Polymarket Promo Code?

The current Polymarket promo code is WTOP. This exclusive code unlocks a $50 sign-up bonus for all new Polymarket customers. The offer requires a minimum first deposit of $20 and is available to users who are 18+ and physically present in an eligible US state.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $50 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $20 Eligible Users New customers only Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Follow these steps to redeem your Polymarket promo code and claim your $50 bonus:

Download the Polymarket App: Install the official Polymarket application on your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play. Create Your Account: Open the app and enter your personal details — name, email address, and date of birth — to register as a new user. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required identification documents to comply with platform regulations and activate your account. Enter Promo Code WTOP: During the sign-up process, input the Polymarket promo code WTOP in the designated promotional code field. Deposit at Least $20: Complete your first deposit of $20 or more to trigger the bonus.

Once your deposit is processed, the $50 Polymarket bonus will be credited directly to your account — ready to use immediately.

Is the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Legit?

Yes. The Polymarket promo code WTOP is a verified, active promotional offer for July 2026. It is exclusively available to first-time Polymarket users who have never held an account on the platform. The $50 bonus is applied to your bankroll upon completing the minimum $20 deposit and can be used across any available market on Polymarket.

Use Your Polymarket Bonus on France vs Morocco (World Cup Quarterfinal)

Today’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco is the ideal opportunity to deploy your Polymarket promo code bonus. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM ET at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, MA (capacity: 64,146). Here’s how the pre-match probabilities currently break down:

Outcome Win Probability France (Home) 60.8% Draw 23.5% Morocco 15.7%

Key Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 — Quarterfinal

FIFA World Cup 2026 — Quarterfinal Venue: Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Boston Stadium, Foxborough, MA Referee: Facundo Tello Figueroa (Argentina)

France enters as the clear pre-match favorite at 60.8% implied probability, while Morocco offers significant value at 15.7%. The draw sits at 23.5%, reflecting the tight tactical battles these two nations have historically produced in knockout tournament settings.

Other Markets to Use Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Your $50 Polymarket bonus isn’t limited to the World Cup. Sharp bettors can also explore tonight’s MLB slate, where data-driven analysis of starting pitcher metrics, lineup barrel rates, and bullpen usage patterns can uncover hidden value. Key matchups to watch tonight include:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Evaluate ballpark factors and bullpen depth for edge opportunities.

Evaluate ballpark factors and bullpen depth for edge opportunities. Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Divisional matchup where historical batter-vs-pitcher splits and swing-and-miss rates matter.

Divisional matchup where historical batter-vs-pitcher splits and swing-and-miss rates matter. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Strong player prop and Same Game Parlay (SGP) potential based on hard-contact data.

Polymarket Promo Code FAQ

What is the best Polymarket promo code right now?

The best Polymarket promo code currently available is WTOP, which gives new users a $50 sign-up bonus after depositing at least $20.

How much is the Polymarket promo code bonus worth?

The Polymarket promo code WTOP is worth $50 in bonus funds, credited to your account after your first deposit of $20 or more.

Who is eligible for the Polymarket promo code?

The Polymarket promo code is exclusively available to new customers who are 18 years or older and physically located in an eligible US state. Existing account holders do not qualify.

Can I use the Polymarket promo code on any market?

Yes. Once your $50 bonus is credited, you can use it on any active market available on Polymarket — including the FIFA World Cup, MLB, NBA, and more.

Does the Polymarket promo code WTOP expire?

Promotional offers are subject to change. The WTOP Polymarket promo code is currently active as of July 2026. Sign up today to ensure you lock in the $50 bonus before the offer changes.

How do I enter the Polymarket promo code?

During the account creation process in the Polymarket app, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Type WTOP in that field before completing your registration.