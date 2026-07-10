Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus For Spain-Belgium, World Cup, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By creating a new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, you will be able to quickly earn a $50 bonus offer when you deposit $20 before today’s Spain vs. Belgium World Cup match and the full MLB slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On July 10, 2026

Offer Overview

For new Polymarket customers, this exclusive promotion presents a highly calculated opportunity to build a bankroll ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Belgium. By claiming the offer during registration, first-time users secure a $50 sign-up bonus to deploy on this international clash or any other upcoming tournament fixtures.

To successfully unlock these bonus funds, users simply complete the sign-up process and make an initial deposit of at least $20 into their new account. All participants must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible state to claim and utilize this Polymarket promotional offer.

Use Polymarket World Cup Promo Today On Spain vs. Belgium

Pre-match probabilities highlight the likelihood of all three potential outcomes for this quarterfinal clash.

Outcome Probability (%) Spain Win 60% Draw 25% Belgium Win 17%

Spain is viewed as one of the best teams left in standing in the World Cup, so it is not a surprise to see it come into this match as significant favorites. Belgium will try to continue building momentum after beating the USA in its previous match. No matter which outcome you are trading on, you will be able to put your $50 in bonuses to use with Polymarket. Sign up now to make your trades before the opening kickoff.

Today’s MLB Games

Beyond the World Cup soccer slate, new Polymarket customers can also look toward the baseball diamond. Today’s MLB slate offers several intriguing matchups for predictions:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

This welcome offer is universally applicable to these matchups, so you can put your $50 in bonuses to use for trades on any of these matchups.

Activate The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with your new account and claiming your $50 bonus ahead of the World Cup quarterfinals is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Click here and begin registration by providing standard personal information, including your legal name, mailing address, email address, phone number, date of birth and more. Verify Your Identity: Upload valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory security and eligibility requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, input the exclusive Polymarket promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Finalize your registration and execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once these steps are completed, your sign-up bonus will be activated. You can then dive into the markets and place your analytical predictions on the highly anticipated quarterfinal clash between Spain and Belgium.